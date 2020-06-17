Neutra Annual Report Nearing Completion

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) has had to postpone the issuance of its annual report. The company has announced it is currently working with auditors to finish going over Neutra's financials for the previous year and expects to complete the report shortly.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a real strain on the reporting system," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "We missed the deadline and for that we apologize to investors. Like all companies in these unprecedented times, auditors are working with limited resources and tight deadlines right now. We are working around the clock to get the annual report done and filed. I want to thank everyone for their patience in this matter."

Neutra has accomplished a great deal in its last fiscal year. The company made solid strides in its bid to become a vertically integrated company, able to control its supply, production and distribution. Neutra took a major step forward here with its acquisition of a Texas hemp-handling license. The company's long-term business strategy will place Neutra and its wholly-owned VIVIS subsidiary in a stronger market position poised for future success.

Another key part of this vertical integration strategy was the opening of the company's production facility in Houston earlier this year. Thanks to its new facility, VIVIS can now produce compliant, full-spectrum distillate, broad-spectrum distillate, 99%+ crystalline cannabidiol (Isolate). The company is also able to make a wider range of end-user, hemp-based CBD products, such as tinctures, gummies, lotions, salves, etc.

This wider product range should help VIVIS gain greater market share. Many experts are predicting the hemp-based CBD market will increase an annual average of 107 percent and shortly reach a size of $22 billion in the U.S.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://neutrainc.com

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp.





