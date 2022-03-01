Neurovascular Devices Market to hit $3 Billion by 2028, Says Global market insights inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Neurovascular Devices Industry is anticipated to register around 6% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 due to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedure coupled with increasing focus on research in neurovascular therapy.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global neurovascular devices market value is projected to reach USD 4.5 Bn by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as strokes, brain aneurysm, and epilepsy in developing countries will drive the overall industry growth.

Growing awareness among neurosurgeons as well as patients about minimally invasive surgical techniques for treatment of various neurological disorders will spur market demand. Additionally, market players are focusing on integration of high-tech solutions including mixed reality (MR) and augmented reality (AR) into minimally invasive neurosurgery devices that will foster business progression. Patients with neurovascular diseases using minimally invasive techniques experience reduced cost of treatments, less pain, and quick recovery time. Also, aging population are more prone to neurovascular diseases and prefer treatment procedure that is less invasive, offer high safety and least possible hospital stay. Thus, due to such advantages will foster the market statistics.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/794

Some major findings of the neurovascular devices market report include:

  • Rising technological advancements in neurovascular devices will foster the market revenue.

  • Increasing use of embolic coils in wide range of medical applications, such as brain aneurysm, ischemic strokes and stenosis will boost the market demand.

  • Increasing R&D investments for developing advanced neurovascular devices will propel industry landscape.

  • The difficulties associated with the commercialization of neurovascular devices in developing economies will hamper business outlook during analysis period.

Flow diverters segment is expected to exhibit around 7% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. The flow diverters are most commonly used endovascular devices for treating brain aneurysms. Flow diverters such as Pipeline Embolization Device (PED) are gaining popularity for treating unruptured large intracranial aneurysms. Such usage of these devices will flourish the segmental market value. Furthermore, increasing advanced product launch to treat brain aneurysm are set to drive the industry expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 280 pages with 308 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, “Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis By Product (Embolic Coils, Carotid Stents, Intracranial Stents, Catheters, Embolic Protection Devices, Flow Diverters, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Intrasaccular Devices, Balloon Systems, Stent Retrievers, Guidewires), Process (Neurothrombectomy, Cerebral Angiography, Carotid Endarterectomy, Stenting, Microsurgical Clipping, Coiling, Flow Diversion), Therapeutic Applications (Brain Aneurysm, Stenosis, Ischemic Strokes), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/neurovascular-devices-market

Carotid endarterectomy segment account for around USD 220 million in 2021. The growth is owed to rising cases of carotid stenosis. Carotid stenosis usually occurs when fatty, waxy deposits build up in one of the carotid arteries. Moreover, increase in transient ischemic attacks (TIAs) usually caused by a blood clot further accelerates the demand for carotid endarterectomy thereby, propelling its market revenue.

Neurovascular devices market from stenosis segment held 14.5% revenue share in 2021. This is owing to surging number of patient suffering with spinal stenosis. For instance, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery report, in 2021, approximately 2.4 million Americans population suffered with spinal stenosis. Maximum patients that at present are suffering with stenosis are older patients with more chronic or recurring indications of degenerative spinal disease and aortic stenosis. Such scenarios will therefore propel the business landscape.

Clinics segment accounted for around 13% market share in 2021 due to rising preference towards clinics, as it provides cost-effective primary care to patients with neurovascular disorders such as aneurysms, hemorrhagic strokes, and others. In addition, several clinics equipped with advanced neurovascular devices will spur the segmental demand. Moreover, medical professionals are increasingly focusing towards opening their clinics in sub-urban and tier-2 cities, such scenario expected to drive the business outlook.

Asia Pacific neurovascular devices market held around USD 793 million revenue in 2021. The regional growth is ascribable to rapidly increasing healthcare expenditure, robust geriatric population along with high neurovascular disease burden throughout the region. Therefore, the industry prospects are accredited to the robust development of medical devices and the presence of companies that are recognized market leaders. Furthermore, large patient pool, increasing disposable income and new product launches across the region will offer attractive growth opportunities for business expansion over the foreseeable future.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/794

Some of the prominent business players operating in neurovascular devices industry include Asahi Intecc CO., LTD., Boston Scientific Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Kaneka Medix Corp., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Stryker, and Terumo Corporation.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Forge FC's CONCACAF Champions League campaign over after loss to Cruz Azul

    Forge FC saw the first CONCACAF Champions League campaign of a Canadian Premier League club come to an end in the round of 16 on Thursday night. The Hamilton-based team lost to Mexico's Cruz Azul 3-1 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a week after being defeated 1-0 at the Tim Hortons Field in the first-leg. Angel Romero, Rafael Baca and Juan Escobar scored for the Mexicans in the first half. Canadian forward David Choinière replied for Forge to make it 2-1 in the 26th minute, scoring the fir

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Canada's Shapovalov advances to Dubai semifinals with win over Berankis

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis on Thursday. Shapovalov, the sixth seed in Dubai, fired 14 aces in the match that lasted one hour 31 minutes and did not face a break point. He converted two of his three breakpoint chances against Berankis. After a first set in which both players held serve until the tiebreak, Shapovalov took over in the second s

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Russia loses Champions League final to Paris; Sochi F1 axed

    LONDON (AP) — The invasion of Ukraine drew more punitive measures across the sporting world on Friday when Russia was stripped of the Champions League final in St. Petersburg and Formula One dropped the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. The International Olympic Committee also urged sports federations to move their events out of Russia or Belarus, which Moscow is using as a staging ground for its troops moving into Ukraine from the north. The IOC statement signaled an ostracising of President Vladimi