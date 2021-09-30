The global Neurostimulation Devices market is expected to witness significant growth due to the upsurge in chronic diseases, rising shift from pharmaceuticals to medical devices, escalating product demand as add-on therapy, and rising geriatric population.

Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurostimulation Devices Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 11.76% and will touch USD 11.28 billion by 2026, States DelveInsight

The global Neurostimulation Devices market is expected to witness significant growth due to the upsurge in chronic diseases, rising shift from pharmaceuticals to medical devices, escalating product demand as add-on therapy, and rising geriatric population.

DelveInsight’s report, “Neurostimulation Devices Market & Competitive Landscape,” comprises the Neurostimulation Devices market analysis of the companies, which are introducing new products under neurostimulation and expanding their portfolio by mergers and acquisitions, such initiatives from companies are expected to help the market and the patients in their treatment which will drive the Neurostimulation Devices market growth. This report also provides an in-depth market understanding for Neurostimulation Devices, which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Neurostimulation Devices market arena.

Neurostimulation Devices Overview

Neurostimulation Devices Overview

Neurostimulation Devices consist of invasive and noninvasive methods that contain the application of electrical stimulation to drive neural function within a circuit. These devices deliver electrical stimulation to specific parts of the patient's brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system to help treat various conditions, such as neurologic and psychiatric disorders. Neurostimulation devices include deep brain stimulation (DBS), motor cortex stimulation (MCS), responsive neurostimulation (RNS), spinal cord stimulation (SCS), and vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) and sacral nerve stimulators, among others. It has been seen that invasive neurostimulation therapies have emerged as an effective treatment for a growing number of medically resistant neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The current advances in neurotechnologies and neuroimaging are adding to the rapid increase in the usage of neurostimulation therapies to treat an increasingly wide range of neurologic and psychiatric disorders.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the global Neurostimulation Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global mark in terms of revenue share and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period.

This domination is due to the growing cases of neurologic and psychiatric disorders in the United States that require treatment through Neurostimulation Devices. In 2013, the US White House announced the BRAIN (Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies) Initiative, which contains extensive investments in research to discover novel methods to examine the underlying mechanisms of brain function and dysfunction and possibly revolutionize treatment options for brain disorders, including neuromodulation. The resulting technologies are expected to accelerate the path forward to personalized long-term neuromodulation systems to treat a myriad of refractory neurologic disorders. The increasing chronic disease in the region and others is driving the regional growth for Neurostimulation Devices. There are great opportunities for Neurostimulation Devices market penetration for the countries like Mexico, India, and China to the major companies already having a grip in developed regions in Neurostimulation Devices.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Neurostimulation Devices Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Neurostimulation Devices Market

The demand for Neurostimulation Devices is primarily affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, as there has been a delay in elective surgeries required for implantable devices. This is expected to return to a normal level and grow further once the restrictions are lifted, and hospitals resume surgeries. Although, various studies (NCT04382391 and NCT04368156) are being conducted with the help of government and regulatory bodies to assess the efficacy of the gammaCore® Sapphire (non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator) in reducing the need for mechanical ventilation in patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and to evaluate cytokine trends/prevent cytokine storms, evaluate supplemental oxygen requirements, decrease mortality of COVID-19 patients, and delay the onset of mechanical ventilation.

The FDA authorized for emergency use in the acute treatment of adult patients with known or suspected COVID-19 who are experiencing a worsening of asthma-related dyspnea and reduced airflow, and for whom approved drug therapies are not tolerated or provide insufficient symptom relief as assessed by their healthcare provider, using non-invasive VNS on either side of the patient’s neck during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to drive the VNS devices market.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Report Scope

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Medtronic PLC, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Aleva neurotherapeutics SA, ElectroCore Inc., EndoStim Inc., and Nevro Corporation, and others.

Segmentation: By Devices Type, By Application, and By Geography

By Devices Type



Geography Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

Neurostimulation Devices Market Analysis : The Neurostimulation Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.76% and will reach USD 11.28 billion by 2026.

By Application Pain Management Hearing Loss Urinary Incontinence Parkinson's Disease Epilepsy Others By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World Spinal Cord Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Sacral Nerve Stimulators Vagus Nerve Stimulators Others



Table of Contents

1 Neurostimulation Devices Report Introduction 2 Neurostimulation Devices Market Executive Summary 2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Market at Glance

2.3 Competitive Assessment

2.4 Financial Benchmarking 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Neurostimulation Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Neurostimulation Devices Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.5 Competitive Rivalry 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Neurostimulation Devices Market 7 Neurostimulation Devices Market layout

7.1 By Device Type

7.2 By Application

7.3 By Type

7.4 By End-User

7.5 By Geography 8 Neurostimulation Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Neurostimulation Devices Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Medtronic Plc

9.2 Cyberonics

9.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.4 Abbott Laboratories

9.5 Aleva neurotherapeutics SA

9.6 ElectroCore Inc.

9.7 EndoStim Inc.

9.8 Nevro Corporation

9.9 LivaNova PLC

9.10 NDI Medical, LLC

9.11 Neuronetics

9.12 NeuroSigma Inc.

9.13 CODMAN & SHURTLEFF’S

9.14 INTRAPACE

9.15 B. Braun SE Melsungen 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

