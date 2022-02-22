Neuronetics to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call

Neuronetics

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial and operating results prior to market open on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a webcast on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.neuronetics.com. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (877) 472-8990 for United States callers or +1 (629) 228-0778 for international callers and reference confirmation code 7313349, approximately ten minutes prior to start time. The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.



About Neuronetics



Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from psychiatric disorders. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder with over four million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.



Investor Contact:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner

ICR Westwicke

443-213-0499

ir@neuronetics.com



Media Contact:

EvolveMKD

646-517-4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com



