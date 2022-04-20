NetworkNewsWire Tabbed as Official NewsWire for the Upcoming Finovate Edge Lendtech Conference

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative content distributor and multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands, is pleased to announce that its NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) brand will be serving as the Official NewsWire of the Finovate Edge Lendtech virtual conference, which will be taking place online April 28, 2022.



Lendtech will focus on consumer and commercial lending, especially exploring disruptive digital lending and offering strategic insight into the future of lending. Conference content is expertly curated for banks, fintechs, lenders and credit scoring agencies. Industry experts will provide the latest insights via fast-paced, short, sharp sessions. If unable to join live, those who have pre-registered can catch up on demand when their schedule allows.

“We’re excited to be the Official NewsWire of Finovate Edge Lendtech and provide coverage of this exciting event,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director for NetworkNewsWire and InvestorBrandNetwork. “As a leading financial news outlet, content distributor and provider of corporate communications solutions, we are always pleased to spotlight emerging technologies and Finovate Edge Lendtech provides a great opportunity to do that.”

“We’re pleased to continue and expand our collaboration with NetworkNewsWire,” said Tyler Ferst, Senior Marketing Manager at Informa, the organizer of Finovate Edge Lendtech. “Their impressive reach via an extensive financial news network, direct connections with large investor audiences and impressive list of communication solutions provide valuable media exposure.”

To learn more information about Finovate Edge Lendtech and secure a ticket, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovate-edge-lendtech/.

About IBN

IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its other affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on IBN’s website, applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer.

