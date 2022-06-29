Networking done at PDAC

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Thunder Bay was well represented at the 2022 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) International Convention this month.

More than 100 businesses and organizations showcased the region at the FedNor-funded Northern Ontario Mining Showcase (NOMS) pavilion.

The annual convention, which wrapped up on June 15 in Toronto, is among the world’s leading mineral and exploration conferences and trade shows. The conference is a significant networking event for the many businesses that will be impacted by the developing mining and exploration sector in the North. The conference was expected to attract more than 20,000 participants from more than 100 countries.

Among the exhibitors were experts from LTL Contracting who highlighted their specialized services that focus on full-service contracting, construction, environmental, and directional drilling.

The Thunder Bay-based company is recognized for its ability to deliver tightly integrated, efficient project outcomes in remote locations and challenging environments.

Also present was Sumac Geomatics Inc., a full-service geomatics company that specializes in mapping and surveying and is also based in Thunder Bay.

Representatives from Morgan Fuels met with prospective clients at the mining convention. The company has been a leading fuel supplier in Northwestern Ontario for more than 80 years. The family-owned business specializes in the delivery and installation of fuels and systems with offices in Pickle Lake, Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Red Lake and Kenora.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal