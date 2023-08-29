FTSE 100 jumps after planning rules boost for housebuilders - latest updates

Housebuilder stocks have gained on the FTSE 100 - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The FTSE 100 has leapt to a two-week high as housebuilders were boosted by speculation that Michael Gove will ease strict planning rules.

The UK’s blue-chip stock index has gained 1.4pc in early trading, with Persimmon among the companies pushing the market higher, gaining 3.4pc along with Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments, both up 2.2pc.

Vistry, formerly known as Bovis Homes, has helped drive the FTSE 250 1.3pc higher, as well as Bellway.

It comes as ministers plan to end so-called “nutrient-neutrality” regulations that prohibit builders developing in areas where polluted soil run-off has left the water in poor condition.

The Home Builders Federation has argued that the EU rule, which dates from 2018, can cost £25,000 per home in remediation and has prevented the construction of 120,000 homes.

The Government last month pledged to meet its manifesto commitment of building one million homes over this parliament and is likely to pitch the nutrient neutrality over-rule as a Brexit freedom.

Markets were also helped higher by renewed hopes over talks between the US and China, as well as measures introduced by Beijing to support stock markets in the world’s second largest economy.

10:08 AM BST

Pound climbs ahead of US inflation data

The pound has gained against the dollar ahead of key data on the US economy.

Sterling was up 0.1pc to $1.26 after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell suggested on Friday that further interest rate increases may be needed to cool still-too-high inflation, although he promised to be led by data.

Later this week, the US reveals personal consumption expenditure data, the Fed’s favoured inflation gauge, with non farm payrolls figures coming on Friday.

Against the euro, the pound was up 0.2pc to make a euro worth less than 86p.

09:36 AM BST

Oil holds as stock markets make gains

Oil prices have steadied as equity markets moved higher and traders waited for the next set of clues on the outlook for crude demand in the US and China.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has climbed 0.3pc toward $85 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $80 a barrel after gaining 1.5pc over the past three days, the longest winning run since late July.

China’s biggest refiner, Sinopec, said that the country’s product demand in the second half would expand at a slower pace than in the first.

In the US, meanwhile, there are expectations that the Federal Reserve is not yet done with its campaign of monetary tightening to quell too-hot inflation.

Crude is headed for a small monthly loss after jumping in July as supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia tightened the market.

However, there is speculation that the US could ease sanctions against Venezuela and Iran, potentially increasing global flows.

09:14 AM BST

Gas prices fall despite strike threat

European natural gas prices have fallen despite a strike alert at Australian export plants, as demand remains suppressed.

Prices have zigzagged in the past few weeks in a sign that the continent remains vulnerable to global supply disruptions after being hit by the worst energy crisis in decades last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Benchmark futures have dropped 5.5pc to nearly €36 per megawatt hour.

Unions representing Australian workers have given notice that industrial action could begin as soon as September 7 at the Gorgon and Wheatstone export plants run by Chevron in their dispute over pay.

The strikes may not immediately affect production, but prolonged action would increase the risk of disruption.

Last week, another exporter Woodside Energy, said it had reached a breakthrough with unions at its nearby North West Shelf LNG plant.

08:57 AM BST

Tear up 'fragmented, outdated' welfare system, say tech bosses

The Government and big businesses should tear up the “fragmented, outdated and siloed” models involved in the current welfare system, according to bosses at We Are Digital.

The welfare technology business has formed an “impact council” including executives from Virgin Money, Lloyds Banking Group and NHS, to seek improvements to the current systems. The body includes more than 40 senior executives and academics.

We Are Digital, which recently received $6.6m (£5.2m) in funding from private equity fund Impact Partners, said the council is seeking to improve how people in need can access debt advice, housing assistance, or learn online skills.

The company claimed that the current system is costing “millions” more than needed, suggesting that the current system needs to become more streamlined, with services coming “under one roof”.

Matthew Adam, founder and chief executive of We Are Digital, said:

This is not something that everyone wants to hear, but the system designed to help people in need is itself in need of critical help, and that means modernisation and disruption. The lack of a joined-up service means that not only are people losing out, but this outdated and siloed system is costing millions of pounds more than it should. The system is fragmented, but it can be saved if everyone is committed to it.

08:42 AM BST

UK stocks surge amid China support

London stocks opened higher as miners rose on optimism over fresh policy support from China, which is one of the world’s top importers.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index has surged 1.6pc in early trading, while the FTSE 250 has also risen 1.6pc.

The FTSE 100 outpaced its European peers, with the broader continent-wide STOXX 600 up 0.7pc. All but one stock on the entire index was in positive territory.

Shares of Bunzl climbed nearly 4pc after the business supplies distributor increased its annual adjusted operating profit forecast. Bunzl’s stock was the biggest gainer in the benchmark index.

Industrial metal miners tracked metal prices to gain 1.7pc. China said in a brief statement on Sunday it was halving stamp duty on stock trades.

Precious metal miners also climbed 1.8pc, supported by an uptick in gold prices as the US dollar and bond yields retreated.

08:38 AM BST

Foreign Secretary to visit China

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will make a long-awaited visit to China on Wednesday.

Mr Cleverly will follow in the footsteps of US counterpart Antony Blinken, who visited Beijing in June as part of an effort to ease tensions between China and the West.

Mr Cleverley’s visit will be the first by a UK foreign secretary since 2018.

The Foreign Secretary has previously promised he would use the visit to raise concerns about China’s “internal human rights activity, their attitude towards Hong Kong” and the situation in the Taiwan strait.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit China this week - REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni

08:27 AM BST

IG boss Felix steps down for health reasons

The boss of trading platform business IG Group is to step down permanently after taking “medical leave” from the company.

June Felix, who was appointed chief executive in 2018, told shareholders in July she would be away for a “short period”.

Today, the group said she has now agreed to leave the company “due to her health situation”.

She will also immediately step down as a director, and is set to leave completely from September 29.

Charlie Rozes, who has been acting chief executive since Ms Felix stepped back last month, will continue in the role and maintain his position as chief financial officer.

IG said it has appointed Russell Reynolds to lead the process to find a new boss “in the coming months”.

Ms Felix said: “It has been a great privilege to build and lead such a talented, ambitious group of people as the CEO of IG Group for nearly five years.”

June Felix has announced she will step down as chief executive of IG Group - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

08:19 AM BST

Outsourcer Bunzl increases profit forecast

Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl has boosted its outlook for profits thanks to easing cost pressures and initiatives designed to boost profitability.

The group posted a 4pc rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £395.6m for the six months to June 30, although earnings were 0.8pc lower with currency movements stripped out.

Underlying operating profits lifted 6.5pc to £438.3m, or 2.5pc higher on a constant currency basis.

The FTSE 100-listed company said it now expects annual underlying earnings to be “moderately higher” than in 2022 at constant exchange rates as it also upgraded its profit margin outlook.

Bunzl supplies businesses around the world with a variety of products, including coffee cups and food labels, which go to firms ranging from department stores to hospitals.

It said cost inflation has fallen back, “driven by a meaningful reduction in freight costs and wage growth that was closer to more typical historical levels”.

It also hailed efforts to boost margins through a series of initiatives, including driving higher sales of more profitable own-brand products.

Bunzl

08:04 AM BST

FTSE gains as China supports stock markets

UK markets have leapt higher after the bank holiday weekend, with investors welcoming Beijing’s efforts to supports its stock indexes.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 has gained 1.3pc after the open, while the midcap FTSE 250 has gained 0.9pc.

China has halved stock trading stamp duty, loosened margin loan rules, put the brakes on new listings and approved new retail funds in recent days.

07:56 AM BST

German consumer confidence slumps

German consumers are heading into September feeling more pessimistic than a month earlier, a survey showed, as high food and energy prices and a struggling economy weigh on shoppers’ minds.

Pollster GfK said its forward-looking survey of around 2,000 people fell to minus 25.5 points for September, erasing the gains made last month when the index climbed slightly to minus 24.6 points.

GfK’s consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said that consumer confidence in Europe’s biggest economy “shows no clear trend” at the moment but remains “at a very low level overall”.

He added: “The chances of a sustained recovery in consumer sentiment before the end of the year are dwindling.

He blamed “persistently high inflation rates, especially for food and energy”.

The survey showed that income expectations had fallen as inflation eats away at households’ purchasing power. Respondents also said they were less likely to make large purchases than the previous month.

Germany’s annual inflation rate eased slightly to 6.2pc in July but remains elevated, with food prices alone up 11pc.

More evidence of #recession risks in #Germany: the GfK survey suggests the recovery in consumer confidence has stalled...



source: https://t.co/aBBW3CYFBZ pic.twitter.com/6Pr9etLH5t — Julian Jessop (@julianHjessop) August 29, 2023

07:47 AM BST

Toyota factories brought to standstill by system glitch

Toyota said it has been hit by a technical glitch forcing it to suspend production at all of its 14 factories in Japan.

The world’s biggest automaker gave no further details on the stoppage, which began overnight, but said it did not appear to be caused by a cyberattack.

The company said the glitch prevented its system from processing orders for parts, resulting in a suspension of a dozen factories or 25 production lines this morning.

The company later decided to halt the afternoon shift of the two other operational factories, suspending all of Toyota’s domestic plants, or 28 production lines.

The incident affected only Japanese factories, Toyota said.

It was not immediately clear exactly when normal production might resume.

Toyota shares in Japan recovered from a steep fall to be down 0.2pc on the day.

Toyota halted operations at 14 factories after a system glitch - TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

07:39 AM BST

Sweden's economy shrinks less than feared

The Swedish economy shrank in the second quarter, primarily due to slower exports and decreased trade inventories, though the contraction was smaller than expected, data from the Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was down 0.8pc from the previous three months, against a flash estimate from last month for a 1.5pc fall..

Year-on-year, GDP was down 1pc, the Statistics Office said. Its preliminary reading had been for a 2.4pc drop.

Over the preceding quarters the country’s economy was relatively strong despite surging inflation, higher interest rates, a shaky property market and global uncertainties. In 2022, it expanded 2.8pc.

“The second quarter of 2023 was generally weak with declines in several of the main components of GDP. Net exports decreased, as did investments in inventories,” the agency said.

“Household consumption expenditure was negative for the fourth consecutive quarter,” it added.

The government last week lowered its GDP forecast for this year to see a 0.8pc contraction. The central bank’s latest forecast, from June, is for a 0.5pc drop.

07:35 AM BST

Food prices grow at slowest rate in 10 months

Price rises in British shops have slowed to their lowest rate since October last year, but keep going up significantly, new data has shown.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has reported that prices rose 6.9pc in the year to August, down from 8.4pc in July.

It does not mean that things are getting cheaper, just that they increased in price more slowly between September 2022 and August 2023 than they did between August 2022 and July 2023.

The BRC showed that the main reason that retail inflation dropped was because fresh food prices rose less rapidly.

Fresh food inflation flowed to 11.6pc in August, down from 14.3pc in July.

Overall food inflation slowed from 13.4pc to 11.5pc. Inflation for non-food items was unchanged at 4.7pc, the BRC said.

Obviously this still means that prices are rising year on year - just at a slower rate.



But some prices are now falling outright, and leading indicators suggest that the overall rate of food price inflation could be close to zero by the end of the year...

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/jstGiBkHQz — Julian Jessop (@julianHjessop) August 29, 2023

07:31 AM BST

Air travel disruption could last for days

Travel disruption could last for days after flights were cancelled leaving thousands of passengers stranded following an air traffic control technical fault.

Holidaymakers were hit by bank holiday travel delays, which started on Monday after a UK air traffic control failure meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers.

By Monday afternoon, 232 flights departing UK airports had been cancelled and 271 arriving flights, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

This equates to about 8pc of all expected departures and 9pc of expected arrivals, Cirium added.

National Air Traffic Services (Nats), the country’s leading provider of air traffic control, said at 3.15pm that it had “identified and remedied” the technical issue affecting its systems and it was working with airlines and airports to support affected flights.

Here is the latest.

Passengers at Gatwick were given information amid the ongoing flight chaos - Steve Reigate

07:27 AM BST

London expands Ulez - charging drivers of heavily polluting cars £12.50 a day

London has become the world’s largest pollution charging area after the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) was expanded to include the whole of the capital.

People who drive in the zone in a vehicle which does not meet minimum emissions standards are now required to pay a £12.50 daily fee or risk a £180 fine, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has faced strong opposition to the scheme, although a £160 million scheme run by Transport for London (TfL) enables residents, small businesses, sole traders and charities scrapping non-compliant cars to claim grants.

There have been regular protests against the plan and anti-Ulez vigilantes have repeatedly targeted enforcement cameras installed in the new areas in recent months.

Videos have been posted online showing people described as Blade Runners cutting the cameras’ wires or completely removing the devices.

The Metropolitan Police said it had recorded 288 crimes relating to the cameras as of August 1.

A road sign marks the entrance to the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) in London - AP Photo/Frank Augstein

07:24 AM BST

Network Rail refuses to pay bonuses to staff who went on strike

Network Rail has triggered a row with its staff by refusing to pay bonuses to union members who took part in strikes earlier this year.

Up to 20,000 members of the RMT staged walkouts over eight months in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The dispute ended in March when union members voted to accept a 9pc pay rise, with more going to lower paid staff.

However, RMT said that Network Rail has refused to pay bonuses to any staff who took part in the strikes.

“The decision to exclude trade unionists from this bonus scheme is disgraceful and is understandably causing significant consternation among members,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch wrote in an email seen by the Financial Times.

Network Rail confirmed the decision and said it had warned employees they would not receive a bonus if they went on strike.

A spokesman said:

Awarding performance related pay (PRP) is Network Rail’s way of recognising colleagues for their contribution to achieving the company’s performance targets. We have been crystal clear with both our trade unions and our employees that the cost of strike action would directly impact the PRP scheme. Our position was made very clear - any discretionary payments would focus on those who continued to support rail services during industrial action.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was 'disgraceful' that Network Rail is not paying bonuses to staff who went on strike - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

07:22 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Union members have been refused bonuses at Network Rail over their decision to go on strike for eight months.

RMT secretary Mick Lynch described the decision, which affects up to 20,000 staff, as “disgraceful”.

What happened overnight

Asian shares mostly rose as got a boost from signs China-US relations may be improving, as the nations agreed to work together to smooth out economic relations, including business and trade.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she and her Chinese counterpart agreed Monday to exchange information on US export controls and set up a group to discuss other commercial issues.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.4pc in afternoon trading to 32,287.46.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5pc to 7,197.50. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.3pc to 2,551.54. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped pc to 18,498.18, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.1pc to 3,133.55.

On Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500 rose 27.60 points, or 0.6pc, to 4,433.31. The benchmark index is still on track to close out August with a loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213.08 points, or 0.6pc to 34,559.98 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 114.48 points, or 0.8oc, to 13,705.13.

US Treasuries extended overnight gains, driving two-year yields down 6.5 basis points to 4.9855pc and 10-year yields down to 4.1843pc.