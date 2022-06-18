Network Rail in last-ditch bid to stop train strike causing chaos across UK

Jon Ungoed-Thomas and Michael Savage
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Hollie Adams/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Network Rail bosses say they plan to hold more talks with union leaders today in a last-ditch attempt to avert the biggest strike on the railways for more than three decades.

More than 40,000 rail workers are due to walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Only about half of Britain’s rail network will be open on strike days with a very limited service on lines which are open.

One Network Rail source said: “We are in the room talking and there has been some movement. The chances are slim, but there is some hope.”

In his strongest comments yet over the looming strike action, the Labour leader Keir Starmer will say the strikes should not go ahead. He was to use a speech at a conference on Sunday to accuse ministers of “pouring petrol on the fire” to fuel a divisive dispute.

Network Rail has made some progress in talks planned to continue at its London headquarters on Sunday afternoon with the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT). However, union bosses indicated on Saturday that there was almost no chance of a last-minute breakthrough in talks over pay, jobs and conditions.

Mick Lynch, the RMT general secretary, said “no viable settlements” had been tabled and the strikes would go ahead. He said thousands of jobs were being cut and workers faced below-inflation pay rises.

Network Rail has offered a 2% pay rise, backdated to January, plus two further rises during the year of 0.5% each linked to productivity and efficiency gains. Union negotiators want pay increases to match inflation.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “I’m serious about trying to find a solution and work out a compromise that gives our people a decent pay rise, but it has to be affordable for taxpayers and fare payers.

“Our offers have so far been rejected, with union demands far from being affordable. We will continue to talk and to try and find a way through and avert this needless and damaging strike.” He said he was surprised the RMT was dismissing talks before they were finished.

The strike involves railway staff at Network Rail and 13 train-operating companies in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989.

Even if a last-minute deal was agreed over Network Rail workers, staff employed by the train companies would still go on strike. There will also be a 24-hour strike on London Underground on Tuesday. There will be no passenger services to stations across Britain if the strikes go ahead, including Penzance, Bournemouth, Hastings, Holyhead, Blackpool and Hull. The routes which are open will operate a very limited service from 7.30am to 6.30pm.

Passengers are being advised by the train companies to travel only if necessary, with most commuters likely to work at home on strike days.

Glastonbury festival-goer on platform
Glastonbury festival-goers are among those likely to be affected. Photograph: Rob Stothard/Getty Images

With fine weather forecast for many areas this week, the action is set to disrupt several summer events, including the Glastonbury festival, the British Athletics Championships in Manchester and the third Test match between England and New Zealand at Headingley, Leeds.

The industry group UK Hospitality warned on Saturday the rail strikes were likely to cost the tourism, leisure and theatre industries more than £1bn.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of industry group UK Hospitality, told Times Radio that tourism and leisure businesses which were already fragile after pandemic lockdowns would take a “big hit”.

Some A-level and GCSE examinations are being held on the days of the action. The Department for Education has said it did not expect any examinations to be rescheduled because of the action and advised pupils and teachers who travel by train to consider alternative travel arrangements.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, said the government had repeatedly urged the RMT to resolve the dispute at the negotiating table. He said on Saturday: “Sadly they have ignored these requests, and we are now on the cusp of major disruption which will cause misery for people right across the country.

“Many people who do not get paid if they can’t get to work face losing money at a time they simply can’t afford to.

“The RMT is punishing millions of innocent people, instead of calmly discussing the sensible and necessary reforms we need to make in order to protect our rail network.”

RMT bosses must negotiate with Network Rail and train company bosses over the pay deals, but says the Treasury is “calling the shots”. Shapps last week rebuffed a call to meet union bosses, saying the talks were rightly being conducted by the employers.

The Observer understands Network Rail has been given a negotiating mandate and framework by the government. Once any deal is agreed, it is likely a similar mandate will then be given to the train companies.

Starmer is due to use a speech at the Labour Local Government Association annual conference in Coventry to accuse ministers of preferring to use strike action for political attacks, effectively encouraging them to go ahead.

“Businesses will struggle with freight. School exams will be hard to get to. Hospital appointments missed,” Starmer will say. “That’s why I have said the strikes should not go ahead. But here’s the truth. Boris Johnson and Grant Shapps want the strikes to go ahead. They want the country to grind to a halt so they can feed off the division.

“Instead of spending their time this week around the negotiating table, they are designing attack ads. Instead of grown-up conversations to take the heat out of the situation, they are pouring petrol on the fire. Instead of bringing people together in the national interest, they are stoking division in their political interest.”

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the rail industry, says the government committed more than £16bn to keep the railways running during the pandemic and reforms were required to attract passengers back on the network.

An RDG spokesperson said: “No one wins in the event of a strike. Working with Network Rail, our plan is to keep as many services running as possible, but significant disruption will be inevitable and some parts of the network will not have a service, so passengers should plan their journeys carefully and check their train times.”

Related: New strike chaos as teachers and NHS staff warn of action over pay

Which are the sectors likely to be affected by strike action?

Transport

A second rail union, Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, has served notice to ballot 6,000 staff at Network Rail for industrial action for a pay increase to reflect the cost of living crisis. In the event of a yes vote, strike action could take place from Monday 25 July, the week the Commonwealth games start in Birmingham.

Local government

The three local government unions representing 1.4 million council workers have made a joint submission to local government for pay rises at the rate of the retail prices index, currently at 11.1% or a £2,000 pay increase, whichever is the greater.

Civil servants

The Public and Commercial Services Union, the largest trade union in the civil service, is set to ballot its members on industrial action later this year over 2022-23 pay proposals. It is calling for a national pay rise of 10%.
Teachers

The National Education Union, which represents 460,000 members, has committed to a ballot in the summer or autumn term if they do not secure pay increases for teachers across the board of at least 8%.

Medical staff

Junior doctors in England say their pay has declined 22% in real teams since 2008-09. The doctors’ union the British Medical Association says it will ballot for industrial action by early 2023 at the latest if the demand to restore junior doctors’ pay is not met. The Royal College of Nursing is demanding a pay award for nurses of 5% above inflation, but the government has requested to cap any pay increases for 2022-23 at 3%.

Barristers

The results of a ballot of 2,400 criminal barristers will be announced tomorrow on strike action. Criminal trials could be halted with possible walk outs from Monday 27 June.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • Top-seeded Ruud loses opening-round match at Queen's Club

    LONDON (AP) — Casper Ruud endured a tough transition from clay to the grass courts, with the top seed losing his opening-round match at the Queen’s Club in straight sets to an opponent ranked No. 180 on Tuesday. Nine days after playing — and losing — to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final, Ruud was beaten 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) by little-known Briton Ryan Peniston, a 26-year-old in his first ATP Tour main draw. It was only the seventh time the top seed has lost a first-round match at Queen’s in the

  • Avs overcame nerves to deal first blow in Stanley Cup Final

    Andre Burakovsky and Gabriel Landeskog both admitted they were very nervous ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay.

  • Drive to Survive's reach goes beyond F1 fans. Now, other sports want to copy show's success

    As a kid, Mike Janik could be found spending his days crashing Hot Wheels cars together and playing racing games. Now, two decades later, he's "giddy" knowing he's attending this weekend's 2022 Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal — and can check watching "the pinnacle of motorsports" off his bucket list. Growing up, Janik had always followed more of the rally scene. Until one day, he stumbled upon F1 highlights on YouTube and his interest went "from zero to 100." "I went from having no k

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Rapinoe, Morgan back with U.S. for World Cup qualifiers

    Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have been included on the U.S. roster for next month's CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine four of the region's teams in the 2023 Women's World Cup. Rapinoe and Morgan have not been on a U.S. roster since last October as coach Vlatko Andonovski evaluated younger players in the run-up to qualifying. The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion. “So excited to be back with my gals!” Alex Morgan tweeted following Monday's announcement. Twent

  • De Grasse wins Oslo Diamond League 100 with best performance this season

    OSLO — Canada's Andre De Grasse appears to be rounding into form at the perfect time. The six-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., raced to victory in the 100 metres at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday, crossing in a season's best 10.05 seconds despite rainy conditions. Britain's Reece Prescod was second in 10.06, while Akana Simbine of South Africa was third in 10.09. De Grasse, who struggled with an early-season injury, was fourth in the Diamond League stop in Birmingham, England thre