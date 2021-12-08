Network Probe Market is Poised to Reflect 13.8% CAGR by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Network Probe Market information by Organization Size, by Components, by Deployment Mode and Region – forecast to 2027” market size USD 455.97 million in 2020 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.8% by 2027.

Market Scope:

The network probe market is witnessing rapid revenue growth. Increasing network visibility is the key to security as Networks are increasingly becoming complex. Network probe architectures support efficiency and performance while expanding the organization’s attack surface. Complex networks undergird the essential services of organizations across sectors.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Factors such as the introduction of analytics and cloud technology and the surging demand for proactive monitoring solutions are major driving forces. With the increasing need for managing cybersecurity, the market is projected to witness significant traction in the future. Improved cloud computing capabilities and growing numbers of cloud-based infrastructure across the globe push the market revenues.

Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud & IoT and increasing network complexities and security concerns substantiate the demand for continuous network probes. Conversely, the lack of technical expertise impedes the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the rising demand for network monitoring tools among SMEs would support the market growth, presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

All major industries rely on the internet for day-to-day business operations, which positively impacts the network probe market size. Moreover, the growing uptake of network probe capabilities in rising businesses accelerates the market shares.

Rapid economic growth and industrialization across the globe boost the growth of the network probe industry.

Increased network security tech budgets in 2021 are expected to foster market revenues. Moreover, the growing demand for next-gen network detection and response (NDR) solutions to improve performance and visibility would propel market growth. Developments of the new wave of next-generation NDR tools, simplifying network security boost the market size.

Affordable and accessible, these NDR tools lead to a faster time-to-value without requiring any agents, sensors or probes. This can simplify rapidly deployed through self-on boarding at a fraction of the cost, enabling effortless scalability and full visibility into the NS/EW (inbound/outbound and in-organization) traffic despite any network complexity.

IP probes and firewalls are increasingly deployed in the access and transport network where load balancing is implemented. Numerous user packets and NPB implement load balancing to identify packets even though the traffic before directing those packets to the network elements like IP probes or firewalls influence the market growth.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The report segments market dynamics into components, organization size, deployment mode, end-users, and regions. The component segment is categorized into solutions and services (consulting, integration & deployment, training & support, others). The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

The deployment mode segment is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. The end-user segment is bifurcated into BFSI, IT & ITeS, government, and others. By regions, the market is sub-bifurcated into the Americas, Asia Pacific, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest market for network probe technologies. The strong presence of notable industry players, such as SolarWinds, NETSCOUT, and Broadcom, alongside large technological advances, drives the market growth. Besides, augmenting demand and early adoption of cloud-based platforms and well-established IT and telecom industries boost the market size in the region.

The rising uptake of advanced solutions and the increasing number of SMEs in the region foster the region’s market shares. The growing focus on innovations, vast R&D investments, and growing numbers of IT organizations in the region boost the market size. Moreover, the rising demand for technology & services for web applications, mobile applications, API monitoring, and SaaS application monitoring influences market value.

Competitive Analysis

This network probe market appears highly competitive and fragmented, with several matured players forming a competitive landscape. These players initiate strategic approaches, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/technology development. They make substantial investments in developing products and expanding global footprints.

For instance, recently, on Aug. 24, 2021, Kemp Technologies, network intelligence and application experience [AX] leader, announced a technology partnership with Enda, a packet capture authority, to provide security and network teams with deep network visibility with improved accuracy.

The collaboration would offer benefits of Endace’s always-on networks and packet forensics and Kemp Flowmon’s actionable network intelligence and analysis to SOC and NOC teams. This insight would enable Kemp’s customers to prioritize and respond swiftly to the most threatening of cybersecurity events.

