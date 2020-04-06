What Is Network International Holdings's (LON:NETW) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Network International Holdings (LON:NETW) share price has dived 40% in the last thirty days. Zooming out, the recent drop wiped out a year's worth of gains, with the share price now back where it was a year ago.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Network International Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Network International Holdings's P/E of 32.84 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.5) for companies in the it industry is lower than Network International Holdings's P/E.

LSE:NETW Price Estimation Relative to Market April 6th 2020

Network International Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

It's great to see that Network International Holdings grew EPS by 20% in the last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 74%, annually, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Network International Holdings's P/E?

Net debt totals 17% of Network International Holdings's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Network International Holdings's P/E Ratio

Network International Holdings has a P/E of 32.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 12.3. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Network International Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 54.8 back then to 32.8 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

