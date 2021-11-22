Network Entertainment's feature documentary Anne Murray: Full Circle to premiere across Canada in December

A CBC Docs Original produced by Network Entertainment in association with Universal Music Canada - Premieres in Cineplex theatres across Canada December 2, followed by a CBC exclusive broadcast launch December 17.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its new feature length documentary, Anne Murray: Full Circle, will premiere as a special one-night cinema event at select Cineplex theatres across the country on Thursday, December 2, followed by its exclusive broadcast and streaming launch on CBC TV and CBC Gem on Friday, December 17. Watch the trailer here.

"It has truly been an honour for our Network team to have worked closely with Anne Murray on this film, ensuring that her inspiring story is well told in both an authentic and entertaining fashion," said Derik Murray, Network's CEO and Executive Producer. "The film has been a true collaboration and we are indebted to Anne's Manager, Bruce Allen, who has provided insightful guidance and support throughout the project. Produced by Network in association with Universal Music and their team, we all greatly appreciate the support and dedication that the CBC has provided throughout production and Cineplex's commitment to showcase Anne's film nationwide for this one night cinema event."

Anne Murray: Full Circle will take audiences on a personal and emotional journey showcasing in-depth interviews with Anne exploring her evolution as a ground-breaking, trailblazing female Canadian artist from the '60s and '70s to a global superstar, having sold more than 55 million albums in pop, country, and adult contemporary music over her 40-year career.

Anne Murray: Full Circle includes never-before-seen footage from Anne Murray's personal archives, along with interviews with a star-studded cast of artists, collaborators, and colleagues, including Shania Twain, k.d. lang, Bonnie Raitt, Jann Arden, Kenny Loggins, and Gordon Lightfoot. Anne Murray's unforgettable music and hit songs are celebrated throughout the film with 19 iconic music tracks that span Anne's entire career, including "Snowbird," "You Needed Me," "Nobody Loves Me Like You Do," "Could I Have This Dance," "Danny's Song" and more.

"It's a surreal and sometimes unnerving feeling to watch your life replay itself on screen, but I am honoured to have my story told by such a creative team," says Anne Murray. "Seeing the old footage and hearing the words of my dear friends and collaborators takes me back to both the good times and the not so good ones. Throughout my career, the loyalty and support of my fans have been a constant. They were there with me every step of the way, even when others were not. I hope they enjoy this trip down memory lane."

The film is directed by Morgan Elliott and Adrian Buitenhuis and produced by Network's Lynn Fuhr, John Barbisan, and Adrian Buitenhuis; with Executive Producers Derik Murray, Bruce Allen, Darlene Sawyer, Tim Gamble, Jesse James Miller; and Universal Music Canada's Jeffrey Remedios, Dave Harris, and Sam Sutherland. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Entertainment, Factual, & Sports; Jennifer Dettman is Executive Director, Unscripted Content; Sandra Kleinfeld is Senior Director, Documentary; and Mike Miner is Executive in Charge of Production, CBC Docs.

Cineplex will hold a special one-night screening event of the film in 50 theatres across Canada on Thursday, December 2. For tickets and theatre locations please visit https://www.cineplex.com/Movie/anne-murray-full-circle

Following its theatrical premiere, CBC will offer the exclusive broadcast and streaming debut of the film on Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m. (8:30 p.m. NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

The Company's most recent productions include PUNK, a four-part series for EPIX with executive producers John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, the feature documentaries I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and I Am Patrick Swayze, which premiered at the San Antonio Film Festival, winning the Festival Grand Prize, and The Age of A.I., a YouTube Originals series hosted and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry. Network's work has also been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, Realscreen Awards, Gemini Awards, Leo Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, AFI Docs Film Festival (Silverdocs), San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, SXSW Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

Network's broadcast, streaming, and distribution partners include A&E, AppleTV+, Discovery Channel, CBC, CMT, Crave, EPIX, Fremantle, iTunes, Lionsgate, MRC, National Geographic, NBC Peacock, Paramount Network, Sky, Thunderbird, TSN, Virgil Entertainment, and YouTube Originals.

Network's offices, production and post production facilities are located in Vancouver and Los Angeles, and the company is represented by ICM Partners.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

