Network Attached Storage Market Worth USD 91.23 Billion by 2028 | Report by Fortune Business Insights
As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Network Attached Storage Market size is projected to reach USD 91.23 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2028
Pune, India, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global network attached storage market size was valued at USD 21.75 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 25.08 billion in 2021 to USD 91.23 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Growing demand for data backup and rising adoption of Internet-of-Things devices is expected to boost the market growth. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled “Network Attached Storage Market Forecast, 2023-2028.”
Industry Development
Buffalo Americas announced its LinkStation 700 and LinkStation SoHo Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution to offer high-speed storage for small office and home users at affordable costs.
Report Scope & Segmentation
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2021 to 2028
Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR
20.3%
2028 Value Projection
USD 91.23 Billion
Base Year
2020
Network Attached Storage Market Size in 2020
USD 21.75 Billion
Historical Data for
2017 to 2019
No. of Pages
160
Segments covered
Product Type, Storage Solution, End-user and Geography
Network Attached Storage Market Growth Drivers
Key Takeaways
Increasing demand for data backup and redundancy in the industries due to a surge in digital transformation has propelled the market growth.
Storage Solutions Analysis: Rising Development of Scale-Out Storage Solutions Aid Market Growth
North America holds the largest share in the market during the forecast period 2023-2029
Industry players to Focus on Developing Advanced Products to Increase their Shares
The increasing sale of connected smart devices around the globe with the surge in internet penetration has propelled the market growth.
Drivers and Restraints
Rapid Adoption of Next-Generation Wireless Internet Technology to Fuel Market Progress
Increasing investments in 5G infrastructure is expected to boost the product’s adoption from consumers. Developing smart city infrastructures and rising smart connected devices adoption is expected to boost network-attached storage.
As per the report published by the IDC in 2020, connected device adoption increased to 75 billion devices by 2025. This sales figure is expected to create remunerative opportunities for the network attached storage industry.
Furthermore, several organizations' rising product adoption for secure data storage and management may propel market development. These factors may drive the network attached storage market growth.
However, increasing concerns regarding data breaches and cyber-attacks are expected to hinder the market’s progress.
Segmentation
By product type, the market is segmented into low-end, midmarket, and high-end/ enterprise. As per the storage solution, it is bifurcated into scale-up NAS and scale-out NAS. Based on end-user, it is classified into automotive, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Regional Insights
Presence of Several Major Players to Boost Market Growth in North America
North America is projected to dominate the network attached storage market share because of the presence of several major players in the market. The market in North America stood at USD 8.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. Further, significant investments by public and private companies for wireless technology are expected to bolster market progress.
In Europe, a rapid surge in data volume and increasingly connected devices adoption is expected to boost network-attached storage. Furthermore, increased digitization and fixed broadband connection adoption are expected to foster market development.
In the Asia Pacific, rising smartphone and connected device adoption are expected to boost network attached storage adoption. These factors may propel market progress during the upcoming years.
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Presence
Prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products to satisfy consumer demand and boost brand presence. For example, QNAP Systems Inc. launched its TS-x53DU product range in July 2020. It supports multimedia playback backup, hybrid backup sync (HBS), and snapshot for local, cloud storage, and offsite. This strategy may enable the company to satisfy consumers’ demand and boost brand presence. Furthermore, research and development, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships boost market position.
Companies Operating in Network Attached Storage Market Analysis Report
Dell Technologies Inc.
Western Digital Corporation
Synology, Inc.
QNAP Systems, Inc.
NetApp, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Hitachi, Ltd.
Seagate Technology Public Limited Company
NETGEAR, Inc. (U.S.)
Buffalo Americas, Inc.
