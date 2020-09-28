Network-attached Storage Market to Witness Growth Due to Rise in the Demand for Customized Storage Systems, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in Network-attached Storage Market Research Report Are Buffalo Americas, NETGEAR, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Synology, Inc., QNAP Systems, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Dell EMC, and Seagate Technology PLC. Among others

Pune, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global network-attached storage market is expected to grow due to the increasing adoption of entertainment systems in every household. Fortune Business Insights, in a report titled, “Network-Attached Storage Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Design (1 Bays, 2 Bays, 4 Bays, Others), by Storage Models (Disk Models, Disk-less Models), By End Users (Personal, Commercial/Enterprises), By Deployment Type (On Cloud, On-Premises), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” states that an increasing demand to share and save digital content between devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets is in turn, increasing demand for network-attached storage market day by day. Also, a huge volume of data is being downloaded for custom entertainment systems, which is likely to surge the global network-attached storage market.

Fortune Business Insights, in the report, has classified the global network-attached storage market in terms of five criteria, namely, by design, by end-users, by storage models, by geography, and by deployment type. By design, the market is divided from 1 to 10 bays. By storage model, the market is further classified into disk-less models and disk models. On-premises and on the cloud are the types of deployments. Personal and commercial are the segments of end-users. Under commercial users, there are small, medium, and large enterprises.





The COVID-19 outbreak has spawned widespread economic distress and uncertainty, with many industries, markets, and businesses undergoing tremendous stress. However, together, the global community can tide over these challenging times, and at Fortune Business Insights™, we aim to provide precise market intelligence through extensive and intensive research into the impact of this pandemic on various businesses.

Through continuous efforts, we are striving to help your business sustain and grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Development of E-commerce in the U.S. to Favor Market Growth in North America

In terms of geography, the global network-attached storage market is divided into Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, North America is anticipated to be in the leading position in the global network-attached storage market during the forecast period. One of the major reasons for this to occur is the speedy development of the e-commerce market, especially in the U.S. Moreover, digitization is growing very fast through numerous end-use industries and large enterprises in North America have recently started adopting advanced storage technologies. All these factors are anticipated to increase the demand for custom-made network-attached storage. This is projected to increase the growth rate of North America’s CAGR between the period of 2019 to 2026.





Buffalo Americans, Inc., IBM, and Other Key Players to Focus on Product Launch to Broaden their Portfolios

Buffalo Americans, Inc. launched their new product called TeraStation 5010 series under the network-attached storage segment in January 2019. The product is developed especially for organizations that require business class virtualized storage systems to add to their network. Its capacity ranges from 4TB to 96TB. All the TeraStation 5010 models include hard drives and they offer much better performances than the traditional ones. Previously, in February 2018, IBM Corporation, an American computer hardware company, upgraded its software-defined storage solutions. The main aim of the up-gradation was to store the files directly in software-defined storage solutions lineup with the help of network-attached storage. This is anticipated to aid in targeting the workloads and capacity of an organization to operate on traditional network-attached storage servers.

