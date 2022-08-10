Network Access Control Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Graphical Research

Major network access control market players include Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope, Inc., Extreme Networks, Fortinet, Genians, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, Inc., OPSWAT, Inc., Portnox, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Venustech Group, Inc., Auconet, Inc., Macmon Secure GmbH, CyberCyte, Forescout Technologies, Inc., InfoExpress, Inc., and Pulse Secure.

Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global network access control market size is predicted to see massive growth during the forecast timeline, with governments globally seeking advanced monitoring solutions for network infrastructures. In a bid to cater to the demands for advanced security solutions, industry participants have been signing mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. To mitigate the escalating risk of cyber-attacks throughout the globe, increasing cloud and on-premise deployment of NAC solutions will entail the following nine trends:





Adoption of integration services in North America

During 2021, the services segment represented over 20% of North America network access control market share , owing to the ongoing upgradation of network requirements. With the education industry in the region receiving private and public funding, NAC providers have been fulfilling the integration, maintenance, and consultation needs of these organizations. Several government agencies in Canada have been deploying integration services of top players for smoother functional testing and installation of software and hardware systems.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Network Access Control (NAC) Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2150/sample

Real-time solutions offered by on-premise deployment

By 2028, North America network access control market share from the on-premise model will have surpassed about $6.5 billion. Since this model entails higher control for network monitoring when compared to the cloud model, the IT staff has been able to configure systems in line with their operational goals. With several market participants introducing new solutions, the real-time monitoring features will accommodate the evolving needs of new clients.

Story continues

U.S. government to enhance product and service uptake

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises in the U.S. have been strengthening their data protection strategies to prevent further operational disruptions. U.S. market share is growing at a steady pace and is expected to cross $8 billion by 2028. Regional enterprises and government bodies have been fueling product usage, thanks to a higher penetration of IoT, Unified Communication (UC), mobility, and cloud technologies.

Industry 4.0 picks pace in Asia Pacific

As Industry 4.0 attracts continual attention from investors, traditional set-ups are being replaced by smart factories at a higher pace. Availability of high-speed networks has ensured that IoT-connected devices are becoming commonplace across these factories of the future. APAC network access control market share from the manufacturing applications will grow on account of the rising vulnerability to cyberattacks.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Network Access Control (NAC) Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2148/sample

Uptick in cyber threat incidence in India

By 2028, India market size is anticipated to reach $1 billion. More businesses have been gaining insights into the loopholes in their IT infrastructure to prevent frauds and losses. According to the recent Cyber Safety Pulse report published by Norton, the nation registered more than 18 million cyber threats and attacks, with about 200,000 threats per day during Q1 2022. The regional BFSI sector has been showing growing interest in these solutions since the pandemic.

Increased migration to software-based networks in APAC

In 2021, the software segment generated approximately 30% of the network access control (NAC) industry in Asia Pacific . Growing investment volumes toward virtual network security solutions has been enabling product penetration. More small and medium sized enterprises as well as startups have been migrating to software-based networks in order to manage network security risks more efficiently.

Web-based applications for retail gain popularity in Europe

Over the next few years, Europe network access control (NAC) market share from retail applications will grow continually due to the rising preference for web-based services. Since NAC enhances customer experience via implementation of security measures such as multi-factor authentication, monitoring, and user authorization, it will gain higher adoption across e-commerce platforms. Several NAC solution vendors have been focusing on the needs of the retail sector to gain a stronger foothold in the regional market.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Network Access Control Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2149/sample

Flexible work policies across U.K.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, several companies in the U.K. have continued with the work from home model for facilitating remote and flexible work schedules for employees. The new setup has witnessed alarming rise in cyber security threats across the country. As per the regional government’s Cybersecurity Breaches Survey 2022, nearly 55% of corporate staff as well as over 66% of employees from non-profits embraced the BYOD trend, as of March 2022.

More telecoms join hands with tech companies

Europe industry size is poised to expand at a commendable pace over the next five years, with II & telecom companies integrating endpoint devices into their enterprise network architecture. With the consumption of online video and audio content spiraling, the pressure to enhance customer experience has been driving these companies to form strategic alliances with regional market players. Improved scalability offered by new packages has been attracting customers who have been looking to scale up on cybersecurity.

About Graphical Research:

‘Graphical Research’ provides a large collection of market research and industry analysis reports covering healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, IT, agriculture, chemicals, and many other sectors, across diverse regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others. The comprehensive reports we provide are aligned with the key industry trends and insights in specific regional markets. The data we deliver helps our customers make better strategic decisions. Our goal is to offer competitive and quality customized market research reports.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com



