What Is Netwealth Group's (ASX:NWL) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 40% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 7.5% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 12% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Netwealth Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Netwealth Group's P/E of 46.00 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Netwealth Group has a higher P/E than the average company (15.3) in the capital markets industry.

ASX:NWL Price Estimation Relative to Market April 11th 2020

Netwealth Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Notably, Netwealth Group grew EPS by a whopping 30% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 44% per year over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Netwealth Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Netwealth Group's AU$77m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Netwealth Group's P/E Ratio

Netwealth Group trades on a P/E ratio of 46.0, which is multiples above its market average of 13.8. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Netwealth Group to have a high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Netwealth Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 32.9 to 46.0 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

You might be able to find a better buy than Netwealth Group. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

