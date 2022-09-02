NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on NetScout Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = US$53m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$415m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, NetScout Systems has an ROCE of 2.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Communications industry average of 9.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NetScout Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NetScout Systems.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's nice to see that ROCE is headed in the right direction, even if it is still relatively low. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 54% over the trailing five years. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 20% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

The Bottom Line On NetScout Systems' ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that NetScout Systems has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

