NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Is Up But Financials Look Inconsistent: Which Way Is The Stock Headed?

NetScout Systems' (NASDAQ:NTCT) stock is up by 9.7% over the past three months. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study NetScout Systems' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NetScout Systems is:

2.7% = US$56m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

NetScout Systems' Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

As you can see, NetScout Systems' ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 14%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Hence, the flat earnings seen by NetScout Systems over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

We then compared NetScout Systems' net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for NTCT? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is NetScout Systems Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

NetScout Systems doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about NetScout Systems. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

