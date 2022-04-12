  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nets were a preseason NBA title favorite, so why are they fighting to get into postseason?

Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Durant
    Kevin Durant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyrie Irving
    Kyrie Irving
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NEW YORK – The main question for many Brooklyn Nets players and fans is how did they get here?

Here is seventh place in the improved Eastern Conference. It's been a meandering six-month slog filled with drama, disgruntled high-priced superstars and the ever-present backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which nearly crippled the team after the omicron outbreak in December.

There is no simple answer for why the Nets and their three-plus year crusade to achieve NBA glory went the way of the instant breakfast … add All-NBA caliber talent, stir and hope you have something digestible.

The 2021-22 season that was filled with so much promise had no fewer than five different Vegas oddsmakers peg the Nets as a championship favorite.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

FRANK VOGEL OUT: Here's a look at possible replacements in Los Angeles

But nothing has gone according to plan as Brooklyn settles into the play-in game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET), guaranteed a maximum of two games to determine whether vacation or the playoffs await.

It wasn’t always this bad. Despite early-season adversity, Brooklyn was tied for the top seed in the Eastern Conference for 17 games. A road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 21 gave the Nets the No. 1 seed for the final time with a 29-16 record. In the meantime, Kevin Durant got hurt, missed 21 games with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee and the Nets went 5-16 in his absence.

No matter who is assigned the blame for the less-than-stellar season, or praise for winning 44 games, one keeps coming up: Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving during a game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving during a game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.

Kyrie and the Gang

At the beginning of the 2018 season, Irving, the superstar shooting guard, was settling into his second season with the Boston Celtics and let the fans know his intentions for the future.

"I'm happy here," Irving said at the time. "Every single day is at an all-time competitive high.

"Honestly, it just was like, 'Man, I do not want to move again.' I do not want to uproot my family and just be dealing with anything new again. No disrespect to other organizations, but here is perfect for me."

But move again he did.

The Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and Irving joined Brooklyn a month later, signing a four-year, $136.5 million deal and persuading some Super Friends (namely Durant and DeAndre Jordan) to join him in Flatbush.

But Irving’s on-court availability quickly became an issue. He played 20 injury-plagued games in his first season, 54 in the pandemic shortened 2020 campaign, and suited up for 29 this season – thanks in part to New York City’s private sector coronavirus vaccine mandate that prohibited unvaccinated players from playing in home games and the Nets' reluctance to let Irving be a part-time player.

Enter James Harden, a three-time scoring champion and 10-time All-Star. He was supposed to be the final piece of the complicated championship puzzle after he forced a trade from the Houston Rockets to Brooklyn. But after 13 months on the team, all the Nets got was a second-round playoff exit.

"Of course, I'm frustrated because we're not healthy," Harden said in January. "It's a lot of inconsistency for whatever reason – injuries, COVID, whatever you want to call it. ... I don't know reports. If you don't hear from me, then it's reports. I'm frustrated because I want to win."

Harden and his $44 million salary were traded to Philadelphia on Feb. 10 in a deal that sent Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two first-round draft picks to Brooklyn. Simmons has not played all year because of a back injury.

Irving returned Jan. 5, albeit only in road games, after New York City mayor Eric Adams lifted the private sector coronavirus vaccine mandate for unvaccinated performers and athletes.

Irving used words like "freedom", "sacrifice" and "government controls" to explain why he hasn’t gotten vaccinated.

"I knew the consequences," Irving said upon his return. "I wasn't prepared for them, by no stretch of imagination.”

Chances in the playoffs

Nets head coach Steve Nash knows that advancing deep in the postseason will require heavy reliance on Durant and Irving. They can’t afford to miss games because of injuries, or in the case of Irving, to sit out if they face the Toronto Raptors; Canada will not allow unvaccinated athletes to enter the country.

But it was this dynamic duo that took center stage in the final week to cement the Nets' spot in the play-in games, as Irving averaged almost 30 points and Durant chipped in 26 points per game during the last week.

Brooklyn is going to be a problem for any team it faces, especially if Simmons returns, as he can provide steady defense and relieve Irving and Durant of ball-handling responsibilities.

Riding a four-game winning streak, Nash acknowledges how little time the roster has spent together – especially Irving and Durant – but indicated the approach heading into the playoffs.

"We are an isolation heavy team because they’re so gifted, but that’s not the plan. The plan is to get into as many actions as possible," Nash said. "We want to continue to bring players into the action, so we can give the defense decisions to make. We ask questions of the defense; we see if they make a mistake or create a slight advantage. It’s a work in progress."

Because playoff basketball and regular season are vastly different in style and tempo, the Nets need to limit opponents’ possessions and their own mistakes. They are last in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage. They turned the ball over 21 times in the season finale against the Indiana Pacers, but won because they shot 64%.

"I know a lot of fans that are watching us had high expectations for us coming into the season and expected us to run away with the championship. If you're a fan and you appreciate Nets basketball and what we're trying to build, you'll follow us along this journey," Durant said. "It’s been an up and down year, but I think we are finding who we are as a group. It’s the perfect time of the year to play our best basketball."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nets, preseason NBA title favorites, fighting to get into postseason

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Adrian Griffin shares strategies for defending 76ers

    Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin shared what his mindset was filling in for Nick Nurse in the regular-season finale, what his job will be like before the playoffs start, and some early game-planning ideas for the Philadelphia 76ers. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th