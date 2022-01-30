Nets vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (29-19) play against the Golden State Warriors (13-13) at Chase Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday January 29, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (8:30 pm ET)

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Huge boos for Kyrie Irving from Warriors fans. Loudest boos since Boston. – 8:36 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

round of a’boos for Kyrie Irving before the game – 8:36 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors fans greeting Kyrie Irving with a lot of boos during starting lineup intros – 8:36 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Lot of places to blame for that first half (pretty much anyone but Harris and Green), but Maxey and Curry got cooked by Mitchell and Haliburton.

Korkmaz lost Haliburton off ball for a 3, too. Guard defense isn’t a strength of this team but that was particularly rough. – 8:34 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Chase Center. Last time I was in SF, I learned the country was shutting down upon landing. Nets-Warriors about to tip. No James Harden. What a week for him. Will see if Kyrie Irving can lead BK to a win without him. Updates to come. – 8:34 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

The latest on Andre Iguodala, who has missed the about half the season with various injuries: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:33 PM

Brooklyn Nets

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Other than Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving is the only other point guard in the NBA who can consistently dribble, attack and finish with the off-hand without going back to the dominant hand. Ja is as good as I’ve seen at that. Crazy skill. – 8:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

James Harden out for Nets against Warriors due to hand injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/29/jam… – 8:28 PM

Golden State Warriors

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Kerr believed the Nets handling Kyrie Irving as a part-time player “is much harder” than integrating Klay Thompson back. Given Kerr’s experience as a player and coach for talented teams, I asked him if talent is enough to overcome continuity issues pic.twitter.com/6WGMMGaySV – 8:16 PM

Golden State Warriors PR

Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/qRrKbCE7q3 – 8:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I’m sorry Nets fans. With *this* roster against *these* Warriors, brace for the worst. – 8:07 PM

Golden State Warriors

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters in GSW: Irving, Mills, Bembry, Edwards and Claxton. James Harden is out. – 8:05 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Carlisle on Kidd: “He’s done a tremendous job. I thought he was a high impact coach in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. But his history here as a player that was drafted here, he’s a Hall of Fame player on a championship team here. They’re a major threat in the West.” – 8:02 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets starters tonight against the Warriors:

– Kyrie Irving

– Patty Mills

– DeAndre’ Bembry

– Kessler Edwards

– Nic Claxton – 8:01 PM

Brooklyn Nets

Starters against the Warriors💪 pic.twitter.com/M6xZCTtYVq – 8:00 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving being a part-time player: “It hasn’t been as strange for our group. It hasn’t been strange at all in some weird way. It actually feels normal because we’ve had so many interruptions and injuries.” – 7:55 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

James Harden is OUT tonight against the Warriors, per Nets – 7:52 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Nets say James Harden (right hand strain) will miss tonight’s game at Golden State.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:50 PM

Philadelphia 76ers

Curry doing Curry things. 👌 pic.twitter.com/HpZw9fVk72 – 7:50 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

James Harden (right hand strain) is out for the #Nets vs the #Warriors. – 7:50 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Nets say James Harden will miss tonight’s game vs the Warriors because of a right hand strain – 7:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Nets say James Harden is OUT tonight due to a right hand strain. – 7:49 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden is OUT with a right hand strain. – 7:49 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Nets say James Harden is out for tonight’s game vs. Warriors due to a right hand strain. – 7:49 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Steph Curry said hello pregame to Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/7NBzkW7746 – 7:47 PM

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Clean of the bad stuff but a strain for sure, there’s stuff on the MRI so he’s feeling something and feeling a strain and like I said it’s been bothering him like he was like ‘eh, it’s nothin,’ now it’s a little more than nothing….”

-Steve Nash on Harden’s hand, Now listed GTD – 7:28 PM

Philadelphia 76ers

the Curry is about to be extra spicy tonight.🌶️

📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/tfYqZgAmRJ – 7:22 PM

Golden State Warriors PR

By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Nets pic.twitter.com/DhGSVgZQks – 7:21 PM

Charlotte Hornets

Brooklyn Nets

Workin’ on the weekends 💼 pic.twitter.com/CKoUkN8Dty – 7:20 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Will Warriors-Nets game tonight become what we see in the NBA Finals? I discuss that and more on @NBATV. Tune in at 4:30 pm PT – 7:14 PM

Golden State Warriors

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Nash on why Kyrie Irving’s status as a part-time player hasn’t been much different than having guys in and out of the lineup with injuries pic.twitter.com/2zQcE168kh – 7:11 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash said James Harden’s right hand has been bothering him for some time and that it flared up yesterday morning. Said Harden will be a game time decision, but at least right now, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to play. – 7:09 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash said Harden’s been dealing with some discomfort in the hand for a few days — it felt worse this morning. Nash said Harden got an MRI on the hand that came back clean, but there is some “irritation” in there. – 7:08 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Nash said James Harden had been feeling some discomfort in his hand for a while but thought it was fine. The hand flared up this morning and scans revealed he suffered a hand strain.

He’s a game-time decision. – 7:06 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

James Harden had an MRI on his hand. It’s clean from serious injury but his hand is strained says Steve Nash. – 7:06 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Nash said James Harden woke up today with some “irritation” in his right hand. MRI revealed he has a strain Nash said Harden remains a game-time decision. – 7:06 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Hand strain for James Harden. A game-time decision, per Nash. – 7:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash on Harden: “James’ hand has been bothering him for a few days, and he thought it was nothing…This morning he woke up with some irritation.” #Nets – 7:05 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Kyrie Irving debuts the upcoming Kyrie Low 5, drafting off of the Kyrie Infinity’s design language. pic.twitter.com/2a11GBP0sr – 7:04 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors went after Patty Mills in free agency this past summer before he decided on Brooklyn. Steve Kerr: “Seems like our kind of guy. I’m a huge fan. Great player, leader. – 7:00 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

First James Harden missed a game due to hamstring tightness. Now he’s questionable today against the Warriors with what the team has called a right hand strain. – 6:59 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Andre Iguodala, initially scheduled to travel with Warriors on Sunday for the Monday-Tuesday b2b in Texas, will now stay in the Bay Area, per Steve Kerr. The thought is he might be a go next Thursday at Chase Center – 6:59 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Kerr said what the Nets are doing in trying to re-integrate Kyrie Irving is much tougher than bringing Klay Thompson back after such a long time away. Cites lack of continuity, and the unprecedented situation overall as the greatest hurdles. – 6:58 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andre Iguodala scrimmaged yesterday and looked good, Steve Kerr said. But he won’t travel with the team for their back-to-back road trip @ Rockets and Spurs. Since he wouldn’t have played in both games, team thought it would be better for him to stay. Kerr expects him back Thurs. – 6:56 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Andre Iguodala will not travel on this road trip. Warriors optimistic he’ll be ready by next home game. Scrimmaged yesterday and looked good, but team is being cautious with him. – 6:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Warriors coach Steve Kerr on #Nets navigating Kyrie Irving’s part-time status: “What Brooklyn’s dealing with is unprecedented…and it can’t be easy.” – 6:55 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andre Iguodala won’t travel on this upcoming Houston, San Antonio road trip. Scrimmaged yesterday and felt good, per Kerr, and new plan is to have him return on Thursday at home vs Kings. – 6:55 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets say James Harden is questionable tonight against Golden State due to a right hand strain. – 6:54 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say James Harden has a right hand strain and is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. Warriors. – 6:52 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Nets say James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game vs Golden State because of a right hand strain – 6:52 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game at the #Warriors with a right hand strain. #Nets #NBA – 6:52 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Bjelica (back spasms) is out for the #Warriors today vs. the #Nets. – 6:50 PM

Golden State Warriors

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms) is out tonight vs. the Nets. – 6:39 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors-Nets game offers the exceedingly rare: Two starting backcourts facing off, with all four guards destined for the Hall of Fame nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:36 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Nemanja Bjelica is out tonight for the Warriors. Back spasms. First game he’s missed this season. Forces the Warriors to go even smaller vs Nets. Minutes bump likely for Kuminga, JTA, Payton. – 6:34 PM

Golden State Warriors PR

On this date in 1970, Warriors Legend and Hall of Famer Al Attles took over as player-coach for the Warriors, replacing George Lee. In Attles’ first game at the helm, the Warriors fell to the SuperSonics, 105-101, at Seattle. pic.twitter.com/Y9cpMw5MUG – 6:25 PM

Sirius XM NBA

NBA Kicks

Today’s Nike Kyrie’s for @Kyrie Irving!

#NBAKicks #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/phGeWXsasO – 6:16 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Sports+: Inside #Nets draft steal Kessler Edwards’ emergence and shot-doctor sessions with Kyle Korver nypost.com/2022/01/29/net… via @nypost – 6:01 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica is listed as questionable due to back spasms for Saturday’s contest against the Nets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/29/inj… – 6:00 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers says Seth Curry will be back tonight for the Sixers. – 5:57 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Seth Curry will play and start tonight, Doc Rivers says. – 5:50 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry will play and start tonight – 5:50 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Seth Curry will play and start #Sixers – 5:50 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Seth Curry is playing tonight #Sixers – 5:50 PM

Charlotte Hornets

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Golden State Warriors @warriors

The Ringer @ringernba

With Klay’s return, Golden State’s Splash Bros. are back in business.

📺: https://t.co/OJAmHRk7b6 pic.twitter.com/bMqPhfM6vT – 3:06 PM