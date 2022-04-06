Nets vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Brooklyn Nets (41-38) play against the New York Knicks (35-44) at Madison Square Garden

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,256,983 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $3,503,545 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: YES

Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Away Radio: N/A

