Nets vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Brooklyn Nets (38-34) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (49-23) at FedExForum

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,593,061 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,393,560 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: YES

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: N/A

