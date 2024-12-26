Nets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Brooklyn Nets play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Brooklyn Nets are spending $15,440,281 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $12,333,524 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 26, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: WFAN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Nets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest