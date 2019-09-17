Nets troll Knicks with Kyrie Irving jersey giveaway during early-season matchup

A Nets Kyrie Irving promotion just happens to be aligned with a visit from the Knicks. (Getty)

This can’t be a coincidence.

The Brooklyn Nets recently announced a Kyrie Irving jersey giveaway for an October home game to celebrate their new star point guard.

The opponent for that Oct. 25 home game?

The New York Knicks.

Yeah, we didn't want to wait too long before dropping these ⬇️



We're giving away Kyrie Irving Replica Jerseys to the first 10,000 fans at our *second* game of the season, Friday, Oct. 25 vs. the Knicks, courtesy of @TGIOA



🎟 | https://t.co/19JlWO9zHW pic.twitter.com/Kckkvt43Qq — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 14, 2019

Subtle free-agency brag

The Nets were one of NBA free agency’s big winners this summer, signing Irving and Kevin Durant, players both coveted by their crosstown rivals.

When the Knicks failed to lure the star players who chose in tandem to sign with Brooklyn, the massive plans they laid out to score big in free agency ended with a class highlighted by Julius Randle and Taj Gibson.

Part of that plan involved trading franchise cornerstone Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks to clear cap space.

So, as usual, the Knicks are the butt of the joke.

Lest one think that the giveaway is simply tied to an early-season game to help gin up excitement for the new-look Nets, Brooklyn bypassed its season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the promotion.

They saved this occasion for the Knicks’ visit.

So again. This can’t be a coincidence, right?

