Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving's trade demand was met by the Nets as Brooklyn agreed to trade him to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. (Jessie Alcheh / Associated Press)

The Brooklyn Nets have met the trade demands of All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, people from across the NBA not authorized to speak publicly have confirmed to The Times.

Dallas will send guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks, including a first-round selection in 2029, to Brooklyn, which is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings at 32-20.

The Nets have been without All-Star forward Kevin Durant for nearly a month. He has not played since Jan. 8 because of a right knee injury.

Among other teams who had trade talks with the Nets for Irving were the Lakers, Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

Irving will join All-Star guard Luka Doncic in Dallas, which is 28-26 and in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Doncic missed the Mavericks' game at Golden State on Saturday night because of a heel injury he sustained Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic is reportedly not expected to play Monday in Utah. Dallas plays the Clippers on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. It is unclear if Irving will be with the Mavericks at that time.

Irving let the Nets know Friday that he wanted to be traded before the noon PST deadline Thursday. He cited the team's unwillingness to give him a contract extension that could be worth nearly $200 million over four years. Dallas has until June 30 to offer Irving a $78-million, two-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

Irving, who is making $36.9 million this season, played 40 games for Brooklyn, averaging 27.1 points and 5.3 assists on 48% shooting while adding to his litany of off-court headlines and controversy since joining the Nets in 2019.

After missing the majority of the 2021-22 season because he declined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Irving asked to be traded last summer, only to have Brooklyn keep him in the fold. Then the guard was suspended for eight games this season after posting a link on social media to a movie that included antisemitic messages.

Times staff writers Andrew Greif and Dan Woike contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.