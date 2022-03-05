Nets say Steve Nash has cleared COVID-19 protocols
Tim Bontemps: The Nets say Steve Nash has cleared the league’s health and safety protocols and will coach tomorrow’s game in Boston against the Celtics.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash has cleared the health and safety protocols and will coach in Boston tomorrow against the Celtics. – 5:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Steve Nash has cleared the league’s health and safety protocols and will coach tomorrow’s game in Boston against the Celtics. – 5:16 PM
The Nets are hopeful that Steve Nash will be able to meet the team in Boston and coach in Sunday’s game as long as he clears protocols today. – 1:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash would have to clear health and safety protocols in the next 2 hours to fly with the Nets to Boston today. Otherwise Nash will have to meet the team in Boston tomorrow morning. – 1:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets are hopeful Steve Nash clears the health and safety protocols tomorrow. Jacque Vaughn: “We love hopeful.” – 1:31 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Garland and Allen P&R has Nash/Amare potential. – 10:57 AM
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash has not cleared the health and safety protocols yet, so Jacque Vaughn will be talking after practice today. Nash has yet to post 2 consecutive negative COVID-19 tests, but today is Day 6, so he is expected to return for tomorrow’s matchup against the Celtics. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / March 5, 2022
A quick aside: According to a source, the prospect of playing the Raptors in the postseason was one of the reasons James Harden was concerned about Kyrie Irving’s vaccine status earlier in the season. Harden, as you know, forced a trade from Brooklyn to the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the deadline. -via SportsNet New York / March 4, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: No Devin Booker at shootaround this morning, as expected -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / March 4, 2022