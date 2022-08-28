Nets like their roster, don’t feel urgency to pursue Donovan Mitchell
Several teams, including the Nets and Miami Heat, reportedly have interest in Donovan Mitchell. But some members of the Nets organization like where the roster is at the moment and don’t feel a sense or urgency to pursue Mitchell. Miami would probably need to engage a third team to produce enough draft capital to satisfy Utah. The Heat can currently trade three future first-round picks.
Source: SportsNet New York
