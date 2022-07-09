Nets resisting taking Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Irving trade without first-round draft capital from Lakers
League sources maintain that the Nets are A) focused on trying to assemble a palatable Kevin Durant trade before proceeding to Kyrie Irving scenarios and B) adamant in their resistance to taking back Russell Westbrook in a theoretical Irving swap without, for starters, some first-round draft compensation added by the Lakers. Westbrook, remember, is scheduled to earn nearly $11 million more than Irving next season, which would cost Brooklyn an additional $50 million once luxury-tax penalties are factored in according to a piece earlier this week from my Bleacher Report colleague Jake Fischer.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
