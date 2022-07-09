Nets receiving interest for Cam Thomas
Sources told The Post that the Nets have received interest from multiple teams regarding the 6-foot-3, 210 pound guard, with league personnel saying he likely could bring back a first-round pick. The Cavaliers, Mavericks and Pelicans reportedly made concrete offers, according to LegionHoops.
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
