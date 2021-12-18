Nets owner on Kyrie Irving situation: ‘My only religion is to win games and win the championship’

Kyrie Irving’s return to the court — unvaccinated and part-time — is as seismic as it is controversial. The Nets aren’t naïve to that. But Nets owner Joe Tsai told The Post they’re not trying to champion a cause. They’re trying to be champions. And letting Irving play — even if it’s just on the road — gets them closer. “We’re trying to be practical. And I’ve always said I don’t want to make this a political issue,” Tsai told The Post by phone Friday night. “My only religion is to win games and win the championship. That’s where we are.”

Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

What do you make of the Nets’ decision on Kyrie Irving? – 1:57 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets owner Joe Tsai on bringing Kyrie Irving back part time: “We’re trying to be practical. And I’ve always said I don’t want to make this a political issue. My only religion is to win games and win the championship.” #NBA @Joe Tsai nypost.com/2021/12/18/kyr… – 1:34 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving’s return about winning, not politics: #Nets owner Joe Tsai nypost.com/2021/12/18/kyr… via @nypostsports – 1:32 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

I have to say I did not miss Kyrie Irving discourse being an everyday thing. – 11:36 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving’s return: “We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players & after careful consideration of our

current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries & health & safety protocols.” More: sny.tv/articles/kyrie… – 11:21 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: Make it make sense? KD wanted Kyrie back and the Nets caved, sacrificing sanity along the way sports.yahoo.com/nets-sacrifice… – 9:45 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Brooklyn Nets bringing back unvaccinated Kyrie Irving for road games outside New York, Toronto nj.com/nets/2021/12/b… – 9:04 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Nets really hit Kyrie Irving with the wyd 2 am text – 8:53 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Here’s why the Nets are bringing Kyrie back pic.twitter.com/ApCVY0ZdF4 – 8:40 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Kyrie Irving will reportedly start the process to return to the Nets as a part-time player

@Eddie Johnson tells @TermineRadio why he has reservations about the whole situation #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/gZXDVcilZo – 8:31 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Here’s what Kevin Durant said the other night when asked about reports of “renewed optimism” for a Kyrie Irving return.

Was this a clue?

pic.twitter.com/w6KE8uR9ZB – 7:57 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Good evening from my friends house where his nine-month old is trying to bite my phone as I tweet this. Kyrie Irving is coming back to the Nets on a part-time basis. What it means for Brooklyn, Irving and everyone involved. theathletic.com/3023561/2021/1… – 7:52 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Cramming to understand how Nets fans are supposed to be excited about Kyrie Irving’s possible return when the organization decided the best time to toss aside its principles & bring back an unvaccinated player as a part-timer is during the biggest covid outbreak to hit the NBA – 7:49 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Kyrie Irving can play in 24 games this season for Nets if he starts COVID testing Sat. and remains unvaccinated. Nets have 27 road games left (2 at MSG, 1 in Tor). Nets play 9 times from 12/28-1/15; he’d be able to play twice. He’d play just once during last 2 weeks of the season – 7:37 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

If you listened to #Nets coach Steve Nash talk over the last couple weeks, he’s sounded uncomfortable asking so much from KD whose been incredible while logging 37 mpg.

The Kyrie decision stems from that concern and wanting to support one of the best players ever in his prime. – 7:25 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kyrie Irving has to pass COVID tests on 5 successive days and still ramp up. He won’t be back immediately. But here’s how circumstances changed (7 Nets in protocol, heavy KD minutes) since Nets’ decided to have him stay away from team sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:13 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets statement on Kyrie Irving. #nba pic.twitter.com/UI8ucO4wAN – 7:13 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Wrote about how Kyrie Irving’s part-time return will affect the Nets: es.pn/32gWRpa (ESPN+) – 7:11 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

As Kyrie is set to return to the Nets for road games, it’s worth reminding that NYC’s law that prevents Kyrie from playing while not applying to visiting unvaccinated players remains bonkers. – 7:05 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

As NBA virus numbers soar, Nets and Kyrie Irving decide it’s time for him to return. pic.twitter.com/Xeikp2Fi4l – 7:04 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Brooklyn Nets statement on Kyrie Irving’s return:

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Nets aren’t wrong in reinstating Kyrie Irving. It’s about bringing a championship to Brooklyn. Maybe they were wrong about not sounding more fluid when they originally banished him. Even Thibs sounded fluid about Kemba. – 6:26 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Talk about a bizarre scenario.

Sean Marks insists no P/T play at the beginning of the season. Kyrie sticks to his guns by not getting the vax.

Nets play 3 months without him & finally bring him back after 7 of their own are placed in protocols + the league gets ravaged. – 6:11 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Corrected Headline: Kyrie Irving reportedly will return to Nets soon, will only play road game

nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/17/kyr… – 6:06 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

If Kyrie Irving plays out the season missing half the games–and manages to avoid COVID–sports science suggests he’ll have an advantageous schedule, with a much more manageable number of games per week. Increased odds of elite athleticism, decreased odds of injury. – 5:48 PM

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph

When Kyrie comes out with a “More Than a Halflete” warmup – 5:47 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

The reported return of Kyrie Irving on a part-time basis for road games was welcomed by a Nets team decimated by Covid health and safety protocols. MVP candidate Kevin Durant is 4th in the NBA in minutes (37), and James Harden is 8th (37.2), which also factored into the decision. pic.twitter.com/EvHHzioaYT – 5:43 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Part-time Kyrie is apparently happening masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 5:43 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Sean Marks was pretty definitive in Oct. when Nets said Kyrie Irving wouldn’t be with the team while unvaccinated, saying Irving wouldn’t play or practice “until he is eligible to be a full participant.”

“We’re not looking for partners that are going to be half-time,” Marks said – 5:34 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

There’s some irony in Kyrie saying he wants to be a voice for the voiceless and becoming a hero to anti-vaxxers, who are the loudest motherfuckers out there. – 5:28 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Kyrie Irving’s imminent return to the Brooklyn Nets as a part-time player: nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2… – 5:27 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

don’t forget new york city just elected a weirdo fake vegan wannabe republican as mayor who’s probably gonna undo the city’s covid protocol that’s preventing kyrie from playing on the first day he takes office – 5:26 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Kyrie Irving’s return isn’t expected quickly. He has to pass a series of Covid tests before he can start working out with team. Nets haven’t seen him workout and are unclear the kind of shape he’s in now. He’s expected to take his time ramping up again. – 5:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Nets vs Bucks (or whoever) – Game 7 2022 Eastern Conference Finals in Brooklyn

or

Nets vs Western Conference Champs – Game 7 2022 NBA Finals in Brooklyn

Injury report:

Kyrie Irving – OUT – Personal Reasons (I guess would be the designation)

How does that make sense? – 5:24 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron and Isaiah Thomas vs Kyrie on Christmas Day? What a world. – 5:22 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Kyrie is going to have to face his first media scrum since he publicly refused the vaccine. Should be interesting. – 5:21 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Nets GM Sean Marks discussing the Kyrie Irving saga in October:

“We’re looking at putting a group of people that are going to be able to participate fully. That’s what this comes down to, and we’re not looking for partners that are going to be half-time,” Marks declared. – 5:17 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Kyrie Irving to Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash pic.twitter.com/pGnkVP15Zs – 5:14 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Something to keep in mind. The Nets are currently not practicing because of the COVID outbreak on their team. Interested to see when Kyrie Irving actually able to practice with them because of that. – 5:13 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

The Nets took a hard stance on Kyrie Irving, are now missing a ton of guys, are leaning on Durant too much, have now completely caved, and the optics are brutal from multiple angles. – 5:13 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

So, let’s review

– Kyrie refuses to get vaccinated, as such can’t play home games

– Team refuses to let him be a part time player

– Team gets hit by COVID outbreak, in large part caused by people who didn’t get vaccinated

– Team allows Kyrie, unvaccinated, to return. – 5:10 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Kyrie Irving is back on a part-time basis, per @Adrian Wojnarowski pic.twitter.com/PU2Vx9RkMG – 5:09 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Earlier this week on Kyrie Irving

I thought that question would have been addressed in mid-February.

Obviously the situation has changed. pic.twitter.com/G17EUjUqbA – 5:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

What happened to the Nets leaders being adamant that Kyrie Irving be a full-time player or nothing? Now they are all “fully supportive”.

Way to stick to your decisions. – 5:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Nets are gonna purposely try to fall below a 4 seed to have the Kyrie Irving advantage over home court advantage in the playoffs – 5:07 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Christmas Kyrie at Crypto dot com – 5:05 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Before the Nets actually close in on getting Kyrie Irving back, they list ELEVEN players out — including Kevin Durant — for their next game against the Magic.

More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/3SeVwz6gZF – 5:04 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: With the unfolding circumstances of Brooklyn’s season – including injuries, Covid losses and an inordinate minutes load on their superstar players – the Nets are bringing back All-Star guard Kyrie Irving as a part-time player for games outside of New York. – 5:04 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Wrote about what a Kyrie Irving return would look like for the Nets on Monday. Replugging as ⁦@Shams Charania⁩ reports he’s begin the process of returning to the team. theathletic.com/3010649/2021/1… – 5:03 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Just in: All-NBA star Kyrie Irving has started process to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving is ramping up, has begun team COVID-19 testing, and his season debut date is still to be determined. – 5:00 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

We talked Knicks expectations, where they may go from here, Myles Turner, Kyrie Irving, Kristaps Porzingis on The Putback with veteran scribe @Steve Popper & KFS’s @JMacriNBA. Full show here: https://t.co/uTf3Xe6Uvq pic.twitter.com/rrrz5cNW5d – 12:25 PM

But now after seeing the roster decimated and Irving expressing a desire to return, Tsai and Marks brought him back — with Durant and Harden on board. "So I think a lot of people that are either pro-vax or anti-vax people are mad at me for taking one stance or the other. But I have said from the very beginning I'm not taking this as a political thing," Tsai told The Post. "I'm doing this to help the Brooklyn Nets win a championship. That's the thinking."

Nick Friedell: Iguodala on the Kyrie news: "Kyrie's my man, so I hope he shows his talent to the world and continues to prove me right that he's a top player ever. They don't want us to see his skillset, though. His mind's too free."

Mark Haynes: Andre Iguodala on Kyrie Irving: "Dude is that good, but y'all don't want to say that."