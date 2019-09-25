Nets' Kyrie Irving day-to-day with facial fracture

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday afternoon that Kyrie Irving has been diagnosed with a facial fracture.

Irving got an elbow to the face during a pick-up game on Tuesday, and left with coach Kenny Atkinson to seek treatment.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Nets general manager Sean Marks downplayed the seriousness of the injury during a Tuesday news conference, saying that they were doing their “due diligence” in sending Irving to be checked out.

Irving, a six-time All-Star point guard, signed a four-year, $142 million contract with the Nets in July. He’s expected to lead the team while Kevin Durant likely misses the entire season while rehabbing his ruptured Achilles.

Kyrie Irving took an elbow to the face during practice on Tuesday. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Kyrie Irving took an elbow to the face during practice on Tuesday. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next