Nets hoping for Game 5 or Game 6 return for Ben Simmons

Nets Daily: WOJ: Nets hoping for Game 5 or Game 6 return for Ben Simmons, starting practice this week.
Source: Twitter @NetsDaily

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons has some pep in his step during pregame workouts today. #NetsLevel #Netsworld pic.twitter.com/kgjiKnd7yH2:49 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons has been getting some dribbling exercises in here pregame for the last 20 minutes or so. These last few pregames it feels like he’s been coming out early to try and get a feel for what it’s like to be on an NBA floor again. – 2:49 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ben Simmons is doing some mid-court dribbling. – 2:46 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jumped on with @DHenryTV from @SNYtv to talk #Nets#Celtics, if Ben Simmons can help when he returns … youtu.be/41OwK_3rasg via @YouTube2:32 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
honestly we should all send Ben Simmons a thank you card for making this Tyrese Maxey season possible – 8:22 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#NBA playoff schedule did #Nets ‘huge’ Ben Simmons return favor nypost.com/2022/04/16/nba… via @nypostsports7:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No surprises for the Brooklyn Nets on their Game 1 injury report. Joe Harris and Ben Simmons are both out. No one else listed on the report. – 4:38 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
All hands on deck for the Nets for Game 1 against the Celtics, except Joe Harris (ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (conditioning) – 4:37 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets officially list Ben Simmons as out for Game 1 tomorrow vs the Boston Celtics – 4:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Aside from Ben Simmons and Joe Harris, as expected, the Nets have a clean bill of health ahead of Game 1 tomorrow against the Celtics. – 4:36 PM

The Nets will tip off their first-round playoff series in Boston on Sunday. Is there a chance of Simmons playing versus the Celtics? Game 4 won’t be until April 25 at Barclays Center, a day or two later than every other series’ Game 4. The source close to Simmons said that extra time would be a big help in the All-Star’s race against time to return from a herniated L-4 disk. “The NBA did us a huge favor,” the source told The Post. “There’s like 10 days in there [to recover].” -via New York Post / April 17, 2022

Ben Simmons still hasn’t been cleared for 1-on-1 workouts, but after being able to shoot, run lightly and even dunk in recent days, a source close to the rehabbing Nets star said that full contact is indeed the next step in his winding return to the court. “There’s nothing new there. The next step is to get him cleared for 1-on-1 stuff, see him bang to see how the back holds up,” a source close to Simmons told The Post. -via New York Post / April 17, 2022

When reporters walked into practice Saturday at HSS Training Center, Simmons seemed to be in good spirits. He playfully told the media “Make sure you get this,” proceeded to dunk and said, “There you go,” before leaving the court. -via New York Post / April 17, 2022

