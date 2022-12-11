Nets face the Wizards, seek 4th straight win

·2 min read

Brooklyn Nets (16-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-16, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Washington.

The Wizards are 7-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring 11.0 fast break points per game.

The Nets have gone 12-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is fourth in the NBA scoring 15.6 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets won 113-107 in the last meeting on Dec. 1. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 39 points, and Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porzingis is averaging 22.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Nicolas Claxton is averaging 11.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Nets. Durant is averaging 27.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-9, averaging 114.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 114.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES:

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (adductor), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Royce O'Neale: out (personal), Kevin Durant: out (knee), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Nic Claxton: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

