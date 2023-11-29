Nets face the Hornets on 3-game win streak

Charlotte Hornets (5-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (9-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Charlotte.

The Nets are 8-7 in conference play. Brooklyn leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.4 boards. Day'Ron Sharpe paces the Nets with 6.5 rebounds.

The Hornets are 5-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 44.8 rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 10.2.

The Nets are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 49.0% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Nets allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 133-121 on Oct. 30, with Cameron Thomas scoring 33 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.9 points and seven assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Williams is averaging 13.4 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Noah Clowney: out (shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (back), Cam Thomas: out (ankle), Ben Simmons: out (hip).

Hornets: Nick Richards: out (concussion), Frank Ntilikina: out (leg), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: out (knee).

