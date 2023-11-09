Nets’ Cam Thomas to miss at least two weeks with ankle sprain

NEW YORK — Nets scoring sensation Cam Thomas is going to miss some time.

An MRI on Monday confirmed Thomas sprained his left ankle Wednesday night and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Nets announced.

The team did not disclose the severity of the sprain, which occurred when Thomas stepped on defender P.J. Tucker’s foot during the third quarter of Wednesday’s win over the Clippers at Barclays Center.

Thomas, 22, needed help as he limped into the tunnel and was quickly ruled out. After the game, Thomas entered the locker room on a scooter with his ankle in a heavy ice wrap.

The third-year guard leads the Nets with 26.9 points per game through eight games. He’s scored at least 30 points four times this season, including a season-best 45 in Monday’s loss to Milwaukee.