Nets beat Trail Blazers 109-107 on O'Neale's late tip-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Royce O’Neale scored on a tip-in with 0.7 seconds left to complete a triple-double and give the Brooklyn Nets a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 35 points, and O’Neale had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Yuta Watanabe added 20 points off the bench and Ben Simmons scored a season-high 15 points before fouling out with 24 seconds left.

Damian Lillard had 25 points and 11 assists for Portland.

With 3:28 left, the Blazers began intentionally fouling Simmons. The career 59% free-throw shooter went 3 of 4 during the crucial series to preserve a 103-99 lead for Brooklyn.

Durant split a pair of free-throws to make it 106-103. Jusuf Nurkic was fouled by Durant on a layup with 6.5 seconds left and Nurkic converted the 3-point play to tie it at 107.

KINGS 130, SPURS 112

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 28 points and eight assists and Sacramento beat San Antonio for its fifth straight victory.

Sacramento’s last five-game win streak came during the 2020-21 season. The fifth win of that streak also came against the Spurs.

The Kings haven’t had a six-game winning streak since the 2004-05 season. Sacramento has won eight of 10 games after opening 0-4.

Devin Vassell scored 29 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost nine of 10 after starting the season 5-2.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press