Nets announce four players on team have tested positive for coronavirus

Four players on the Nets have tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Four players on the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for coronavirus. The team released a statement Tuesday confirming the news. All four of those players are in isolation and under the care of team physicians, according to the Nets.

The Nets announce that four players tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/S0kAztSG8g — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 17, 2020

Three of the four Nets players who tested positive are asymptomatic. The Nets are attempting to reach out to anyone who has been in contact with those players, including recent NBA opponents. The Nets have played the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers in March.

The team reportedly tested players after the team returned from San Francisco. The Nets paid a private company for the tests.

Sources: Brooklyn tested the team upon returning from San Francisco and results came back today. Nets paid out of pocket to a private company to conduct tests. One player awoke with some aches today; rest have experienced no symptoms. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

The Nets did not reveal which players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Nets aren’t the only NBA team dealing with coronavirus

The NBA has already experiencing confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first player in the NBA to be diagnosed with the coronavirus. His diagnosis led to the NBA postponing the season indefinitely. A few days after Gobert was diagnosed, it was revealed his teammate — Donovan Mitchell — also tested positive for coronavirus.

Both Gobert and Mitchell appear to be doing well. Since the diagnosis, Gobert urged others to take the threat seriously. Mitchell says he is asymptomatic, but is quarantining to keep others safe.

The Detroit Pistons also had a player test positive for coronavirus.

