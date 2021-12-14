Nets add 5 players to health and safety protocols, Lakers cancel practice as COVID issues continue

The NBA’s issues with the COVID-19 pandemic continued on Tuesday.

Several Brooklyn Nets players all landed in the league’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Lakers canceled practice ahead of their trip to Dallas.

Here’s the latest across the league.

5 Nets players land in protocols

Five Nets players are now in health and safety protocols, the team said on Tuesday morning, which makes them the third organization with a significant outbreak across the league.

LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, James Johnson and Jevon Carter were all added to the list on Tuesday. Paul Millsap was placed there on Monday.

The Nets’ outbreak comes more than a week after they played the Chicago Bulls, who had 10 players land on the list and two games postponed this due their own outbreak. Chicago’s outbreak came after a game against the Charlotte Hornets, who also lost five players to protocols.

The Nets will take on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday before Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. They’ll then host a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday with the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets. It’s unclear how long any of their five players will be out.

Lakers cancel practice after Talen Horton-Tucker tests positive

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday and entered the league’s health and safety protocols, the team said.

As a result, the Lakers canceled practice on Tuesday completely and directed all players and staff to take both a rapid test and a PCR test, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Once players returned a negative test, they were then told to meet at the airport for their trip to Dallas for Wednesday’s game against the Mavericks.

Horton-Tucker has averaged a career-high 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game so far this season, his third in the league. It’s unclear how long the 21-year-old will be sidelined. The Lakers are set to kick off a three-game road trip, with the team playing in Minnesota on Friday and then Chicago on Sunday after Wednesday’s game in Dallas.

Talen Horton-Tucker landed in the NBA's health and safety protocols on Tuesday. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Other COVID issues in sports

The NBA is far from alone in dealing with a new outbreak.

The NFL on Monday set a new all-time record when 36 players and one staff member all tested positive in a single day. The staff member reportedly tested positive for the Omicron variant, too, which marked the first known case of that variant in the league.

The NFL officially told teams Monday that Tier 1 and 2 staff members must receive their booster shot by December 27. As of Tuesday, about 100 players were on their COVID list.

The NHL has more than 30 players in their COVID protocols as of Tuesday afternoon, and both the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames postponed games in the last two days, too.