NetReputation Expands Leadership Team, Names Seasoned Sales Star Christian Stoneman VP of Sales

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / NetReputation.com , a top provider of reputation management services for individuals and businesses worldwide, has recently named experienced ORM pro and sales leader Christian Stoneman as the company's Vice President of Sales.

A longtime consultant in the ORM space, Stoneman brings a track record of exceptional sales performance and team leadership to the growing NetReputation sales squad, including more than ten years of expertise in C-level sales and relationship management. Stoneman's experience includes over two decades in B2B and B2C sales, as well as more than four years as leader of a high-performing reputation management sales team. Stoneman officially joined NetReputation as VP of Sales in early 2023.

"We are thrilled to have Christian on board, particularly at such a pivotal time for our company," says Adam Petrilli , Founder and CEO at NetReputation.com. "Christian's skill set, industry experience, and leadership acumen combine to add an invaluable asset to our team, one that is sure to elevate team performance and support NetReputation's growth and industry-leading client success rate for the foreseeable future."

With the latest addition, Petrilli and NetReputation aim to bulk up an impressive leadership team and provide even more insight and support to a rapidly expanding sales unit, connecting even more brands and businesses with top-flight ORM, review management, and digital branding solutions that empower online success. From custom reputation and review management services to online removals and 24/7 monitoring, NetReputation looks to remain the industry standard bearer while continuing its upward trajectory as one of the fastest-growing firms in the ORM space.

Recently, NetReputation was named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list for the 4th year in a row.

About NetReputation.com

Founded in 2015, NetReputation.com provides robust online reputation management, review management, content removal, and digital branding solutions to C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, and industry-leading businesses around the world. NetReputation is recognized annually for its exceptional customer satisfaction rate and delivering results faster than the competition. Newsweek named NetReptuation the "Best Reputation Management Firm" in 2019 and 2020. NetReputation now has offices in Sarasota, FL, and Kansas City, KS.

