Neto set for Arsenal medical as early Deadline Day deal agreed

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Bournemouth to sign goalkeeper Neto on loan for the season.

The Gunners had been interested in Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, but the Spanish club are said to be demanding his €30million (£25m) release clause is paid in full.

Arsenal have duly turned their attention to Neto, who is set to undergo a medical on Friday morning.

The 35-year-old had started all three of Bournemouth’s games this season, but he is being allowed to leave as the Cherries have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea.

Neto has been allowed to leave the Cherries (The Standard)

Arsenal have been linked with Neto repeatedly in the past, especially during his time at Barcelona.

He will provide competition for David Raya after a deal that will see Ramsdale leave to join Southampton was agreed on Wednesday night.

Ramsdale is joining Saints for £18m upfront, but the Gunners will bank a further £1m if the south coast club avoid relegation this season. Arsenal could also receive a further £6m in incentives and it is understood there is a sell-on clause as part of the deal, too.

Ramsdale will hope to complete the move by Friday midday, so he can be registered in time to make his debut for Southampton against Brentford this weekend.