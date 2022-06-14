Netlist Receives Sanctions Award Against Samsung

·3 min read

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced that, the United States District Court for the Central District of California (the Court) issued an order granting in part Netlist's motion for associated attorneys' fees and expenses.

The order is a final step in Netlist's action against Samsung's material breaches of the parties' Joint Development and License Agreement, where on February 15, 2022, the Court entered Judgment for Netlist on each of its three claims.

Jayson Sohi, Netlist's Director of IP Strategy, said, "We are pleased that the Court recognized Samsung's failure to admit requests for admissions, and saw fit to award Netlist compensation."

Netlist filed a patent infringement action against Samsung in December 2021 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Netlist now asserts six of its patents there. A claim construction hearing is currently scheduled for October 14, 2022, with a trial beginning next year on May 1, 2023.

Netlist, Inc., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture
About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance solid state drives and modular memory solutions to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe™ SSDs in various capacities and form factors and the line of custom and specialty memory products bring industry-leading performance to server and storage appliance customers and cloud service providers. Netlist licenses its portfolio of intellectual property including patents, in server memory, hybrid memory and storage class memory, to companies that implement Netlist's technology. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including quarantines, factory slowdowns or shutdowns, and travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine may increase the likelihood of supply interruptions. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's annual report on Form 10-K for its most recently completed fiscal year filed on March 1, 2022, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, please contact:

Investors/Media
The Plunkett Group
Mike Smargiassi
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705106/Netlist-Receives-Sanctions-Award-Against-Samsung

