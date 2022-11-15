NetLine Reaches Milestone, Recognized as a B2B Demand Generation Leader for 5 Consecutive Years

Top B2B Buyer Engagement Platform Lifts Its Satisfaction Scores in Multiple G2 Categories

NetLine Celebrates its 20th consecutive quarter as a G2 Crowd Leader

NetLine Celebrates its 20th consecutive quarter as a G2 Crowd Leader

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetLine, an Informa Tech company, has reached a remarkable milestone, once again being named as a B2B leader by G2, the #1 business solutions review site. In its Fall 2022 Report, G2 shares that NetLine finished the Fall 2022 review period with a 98% rating in the Quality of Support category, outperforming the average score by 6% — and 11% higher than ZoomInfo.

For the 20th quarter in a row, the company earned high marks within G2's Lead Capture class, a cohort of 35 demand-centric businesses, besting two of its scores from G2's Summer 2022 Report. Overall, NetLine outperformed group averages in seven of G2 Grid® Report's eight categories in the Lead Capture field. The company also received one percent gains to its scores within the Ease of Admin and Ease of Setup categories, even besting its previous Net Promoter Score. To be included in the report, companies were required to have received 10 or more reviews.

VP of Client Services Melissa Becht expressed her amazement at the company being named a G2 Leader once more. "Achieving anything over the course of five straight years is a remarkable feat," Becht said. "This recognition is merely a reflection of the commitment we've made to our customers and their appreciation of NetLine and our team. It's a tremendous honor and one we continue to be humbled by. Our goal is to always exceed expectations and that will never change."

Following the company's acquisition by Informa Tech, NetLine remains poised to disrupt the B2B sales acceleration process while continuing to focus on democratizing the best content-centric lead generation opportunities for B2B customers. The company has also placed its sights on delivering actionable buyer-level intent data — a corner of the market that's not yet lived up to its market promises.

Story continues

Chief Strategy Officer David Fortino shared his excitement about the company being recognized for five consecutive years while also keeping an eye on the future. "To consistently be named a G2 Leader over the course of the past half decade is quite an honor," Fortino said. "Our clients rely on NetLine to deliver and we've been able to match, if not exceed, those expectations. We hope that our plans for 2023 make them and their peers even more eager to keep leaning on us as a pillar of their demand generation strategies."

To learn more about what real users have to say about NetLine or to leave your own review, visit G2 Crowd's NetLine Corporation review page.

Media Contact:

Jon Steiert

Phone: 215.855.3547

Email: jsteiert@netline.com

About NetLine Corporation:

NetLine Corporation empowers B2B Marketers with the reach, technology, and expertise required to drive scalable lead generation results and accelerate the sales funnel. Operating the largest B2B content syndication lead generation network, NetLine reaches 125 million unique visitors and processes more than 700,000 leads monthly across 300 industry sectors. NetLine's AudienceTarget™ technology drives prospect discovery, quality customer lead acquisition, and buyer engagement from real prospect intent as professionals consume content directly across the network. Superior quality, on-demand access, and advanced campaign reports enable all clients to achieve lead generation success. Founded in 1994, NetLine is a part of Informa Tech, an FTSE100 leading provider of market insight and market access to the global technology industry. Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine. Visit www.netline.com.

About G2 Crowd:

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd.

Contact Information:

Jon Steiert

Content Marketing Manager

jsteiert@netline.com

215-855-3547



Related Images













Image 1: NetLine Celebrates its 20th consecutive quarter as a G2 Crowd Leader









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



