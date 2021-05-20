Netizens indulge in memefest after Bill & Melinda Gates divorce news
Divorce is a word that can dampen any spirit. Making jokes about someone's life falling apart is generally considered inappropriate. Looks like the Internet is exempt from this rule!
Bill and Melinda Gates tweeted the 'shocking' news of their Divorce and requested for their privacy to be respected.
Following the announcement, the ever-sympathetic social media masses unleashed a torrent of hilarious memes that were nothing short of savagery at its best!
Below are some of the hilarious memes that rule the internet:
The tweet that started it all:
— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 3, 2021
Irony at its best!
Bill Gates asking for space and privacy is some serious irony. https://t.co/sckGqf7XBr
— Wealth Theory ™ (@Wealth_Theory) May 3, 2021
Related reads:
- Love memes? These viral memes summed up 2020 perfectly!
- Super funny animal memes that you will relate to
- Suez Canal unblocked, but the hilarious memes continue to flow
- 'Angry Rahul Dravid' is kicking up a meme-storm on the Internet!
The newest member of the club!
Jeff Bezos welcoming Bill Gates to the Billionaire Divorcee Elite club after hearing the news of Bill And Melinda Gates divorce. pic.twitter.com/nzvjH24p04
— Farzan Tufail 🇵🇸 (@Farzantufail786) May 3, 2021
Tinder has a new sign-up
need bill gates memes, i wanna paint her today pic.twitter.com/enn4h808qY
— @lushsux (@lushsux) May 4, 2021
There is only one winner
Bill Gates’ divorce attorney right now… pic.twitter.com/dv6hXzM5UF
— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) May 3, 2021
Money can't buy love... or even keep it
"Get money and your woman will stick by you"
Bill Gates: pic.twitter.com/bmVKWoQHrF
— Řõððïę ❁ (@Its_Roddie) May 4, 2021
Such a tough choice!
bill gates: pic.twitter.com/W0ECsaKu9N
— zak (@zakareeee) May 3, 2021
Too soon!
MacKenzie Scott: Settles her divorce with Jeff Bezos for $38 billion.
Melinda Gates: Hold my beer…. #BillGates #divorce pic.twitter.com/VhrVnONnSk
— Ed (Weridooo) (@porkrinds007) May 3, 2021
Sima Aunty to the rescue!
Seema aunty in action #billgatesdivorce pic.twitter.com/EJp2ADHf1S
— Delhi is Dying | RTing Covid info (@rohitky77) May 7, 2021
Works on windows at least
I wonder if Bill and Melinda tried unplugging their marriage for a minute and plugging it back in? #billgatesdivorce
— Thwarted by Jazz (@ThwartedJ) May 3, 2021
Interesting theory
So the queen of England is newly single and suddenly Bill gates gets a divorce. Interesting
— alicia (@nerdjpg) May 4, 2021