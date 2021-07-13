Netizens Hail Chris Gayle For Becoming First Batsman to Score 14,000 T20 Runs During WI vs AUS (Read Tweets)

Unpredictable is one word that comes to our mind as we watch Chris Gayle. The Universe Boss became the first batsman to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. The feat was achieved during the third T20I between West Indies and Australia which was held at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. Gayle went bonkers as he scored 67 runs from 38 balls and hammered the Australian bowlers left, right and centre. The Universe Boss slammed four boundaries and seven sixes during the course of his innings. Needless to say, the netizens hailed the Universe Boss for the same. Chris Gayle Becomes First Batsman To Score 14,000 Runs in T20, Achieves This Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd T20I.

Before getting on to the tweets, let's have look at how the match panned out for the two sides. So Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors posted 141 runs with Moises Henriques making a 33 runs contribution which was the highest. Post this, West Indies lost a couple of openers quite early in the game. Then came Chris Gayle who took charge of the team and was seen hitting the bowlers all over the park. He slammed 67 runs from 38 balls and gave much-needed stability to the team. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Reactions:

Doesn't get old

Watching Chris Gayle smash it around the ground doesn’t get old does it? He’s just brought up his 50. This over so far: 4, ., 6, 6, 6. Wow. #WIvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 13, 2021

Fear factor:

Dwayne Bravo said West Indies don't judge Chris Gayle by his performances now, his presence alone sends a fear factor to the opposition and brings a certain level of calmness to West Indies dressing room. (To Press). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2021

Another one:

Other batsmen: I'd be lucky to get atleast 2 T20 centuries my entire career

Chris Gayle: pic.twitter.com/pRUxmd2ADf — Saurav Subhash (@JackRyanIndia) July 9, 2021

Great Knock:

This is only the second 50+ knock for Chris Gayle in a T20I match at home!

The first of them was in 2010 World Cup match against India, when he was run-out at 98.#WIvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 13, 2021

