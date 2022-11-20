Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Abir Sultan/Shutterstock

Louis van Gaal has banned his Holland players from discussing political issues at the World Cup and told them to concentrate on trying to win the tournament.

Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of women, the LGBTQ+ community and migrant workers has come under intense scrutiny.

Harry Kane, the England captain, and his Wales counterpart, Gareth Bale, are set to defy Fifa by wearing “OneLove” rainbow armbands in their World Cup matches as a gesture against discrimination and to show support for LGBTQ+ rights.

But Van Gaal refused to discuss such issues when asked if the Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk would also wear such an armband and revealed that he has vetoed his players from wading into the political debate and told them to focus on football.

“I am no longer going to speak about political issues,” the Holland coach said ahead of their opening Group A game against Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Monday.

“I am focusing on this coming match and I put a full stop on all these issues after we invited the migrant workers to watch our practice session.

“I have requested all my players to stop doing that too because I want them to focus on football and focus on the game against Senegal.”

Holland finished third under Van Gaal at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the former Manchester United manager – now in his third spell as coach of the Oranje – believes they can win the tournament and are stronger than eight years ago.

“You ask about expectations – I believe in this squad of players,” he said. “In 2014, we came third with a squad less than this group but it [doing well] not only depends on tactical and technical skills but a bit of luck – can you score at the right time, things like that.

“I think we could become world champions but there are squads who are at a higher level than my squad but it is about how they deal with that. But I like what this squad thinks, we can benefit from a head start and I think we can [win it].

“This group is keen to execute the job and the 2014 group wanted to execute but the average quality of this group is higher than then.”

Senegal will be without their star player Sadio Mane in Qatar after the Bayern Munich forward underwent surgery on a ruptured tendon in his right fibula.

Van Dijk said he called Mane after hearing about his injury but believes the absence of his former Liverpool team-mate is a boost for Holland.

“Obviously he’s going to be a big miss for them and hopefully we can benefit a little bit from that as well,” the Liverpool and Holland defender said.

“I called him the next day in the morning [after he suffered the injury] and I wanted to know how he was first and foremost because there were so many rumours coming out that he was injured for a while.

“As a friend I just wanted to know how he was. I feel sad for him because I know how hard he worked for this and he wanted to be important for Senegal and he has been important in the last couple of years especially. It’s tough.”

Van Gaal said Mane’s absence was a bitter blow to Senegal but revealed that Holland’s main goal threat Memphis Depay had been ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury. Depay is eight goals short of equalling Robin van Persie’s Dutch record of 50 international goals.

“I think that Mane is an extraordinary player,” Van Gaal said. “I wanted him when I was manager at Manchester United and he was still at Southampton and I asked him at that time to join us. I’m a fan of his, he can break open a match and I think Senegal will miss him but we’re missing out top scorer and king of the assists [Depay].”

With Holland’s long-standing No 1 Jasper Cillessen omitted from their World Cup, Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow could start in goal, although Van Gaal refused to confirm which of his three goalkeepers would play.

Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek and Newcastle United defender Sven Botman have been left out of the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.

Midfielder Van de Beek, who hasn't played for his country since March last year, lost out to the uncapped Xavi Simons, who has impressed for PSV this season. Botman is yetted to be capped at senior level, but has been in good form Newcastle.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City's Nathan Ake are in the squad alongside Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia. Burnley's Wout Weghorst, who is on loan at Besiktas, makes the cut, as does Bayern Munich's Mathijs de Ligt and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

There are plenty of ex-Premier League players in the squad, with Barcelona's Memphis Depay, Former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn, one-time Newcastle loanee Luuk de Jong and ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon selected.

PSV starlet Cody Gakpo, who has reportedly drawn interest from a host of top European clubs, is also in the squad.

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer, Andries Noppert

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Daley Blind, Jurriën Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Mathijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Cody Gakpo, Marten de Roon, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons

Forwards: Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst

Who are the key players?

Liverpool star Van Dijk continues to marshal the defence as team captain. The 31-year-old’s pace, power and aerial dominance make him one of the most formidable centre-backs in the world and the same goes for his partner, 21-year-old Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich who left Serie A's Juventus for £70 million in August..

The Barcelona pair of Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay had both being linked with moves away from Camp Nou all summer long but ended up staying and will be key figures.

De Jong’s passing, dribbling and versatility make him a vital asset while Depay, reunited with Van Gaal after an unhappy spell at Old Trafford together, is indisputably their greatest goalscoring threat.

What has their form been like?

Netherlands, or Holland as they are traditionally still called in the UK and in their fans' own anthem Hup Holland Hup, will return for the Fifa World Cup 2022 finals after failing to qualify for Russia in 2018.

They finished top of Uefa qualifying group G, winning seven of their 10 matches, including a 6-1 demolition of second-placed Turkey at the Johan Cruyff Arena in September 2021.

Led by Louis van Gaal, in his third spell as the national team’s head coach having taken them to third place in 2014, they will undoubtedly be outsiders to secure their first ever World Cup after a slightly chaotic last few years.

The Netherlands beat Poland 2-0 in the Nations League in the first of two final games ahead of the World Cup and defeated Belgium 1-0 with a Virgil van Dijk goal in their last outing before heading to Qatar in November, a victory that puts them through to the Nations League semi-finals.

Who, where and when do Netherlands play?

Netherlands are in Group A, along with hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal – who they face in their opening game.

Group Stage fixtures

What is Netherlands’ World Cup record?

Rivalled only by Croatia for punching well above the weight of their size, Netherlands are a contender for the best national side never to have won a World Cup.

Three times they have finished runners-up, twice during the 1970s (1974 and 1978) during the Rinus Michels/Johan Cruyff-inspired ‘Total Football’ era, and again in 2010 when they lost 1-0 to Spain in one of the filthiest football matches of modern times.

Despite missing out on the 2018 tournament, their recent record is impressive: Van Gaal took them to third place in 2014 before decamping to Manchester United.

A relatively routine run through qualifying will have also bolstered their confidence and with a group that should be fairly easy to negotiate, the Oranje are definitely a team to look out for in Qatar.

What are the latest odds?

Netherlands are currently a best price of 14/1 to win the World Cup.

Other leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

Argentina 11/2

France 6/1

England 8/1

Spain 17/2

Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 16