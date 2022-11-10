Virgil van Dijk playing for the Netherlands in September 2022 - Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Netherlands, or Holland as they are traditionally still called in the UK and in their fans' own anthem Hup Holland Hup, will return for the Fifa World Cup 2022 finals after failing to qualify for Russia in 2018.

They finished top of Uefa qualifying group G, winning seven of their 10 matches, including a 6-1 demolition of second-placed Turkey at the Johan Cruyff Arena in September 2021.

Led by Louis van Gaal, in his third spell as the national team’s head coach having taken them to third place in 2014, they will undoubtedly be outsiders to secure their first ever World Cup after a slightly chaotic last few years.

The Netherlands beat Poland 2-0 in the Nations League in the first of two final games ahead of the World Cup and defeated Belgium 1-0 with a Virgil van Dijk goal in their last outing before heading to Qatar in November, a victory that puts them through to the Nations League semi-finals.

Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad

Each country’s final World Cup squad of 23-26 players must be submitted to Fifa by November 13, but Louis van Gaal has now named a provisional, 39-man squad which will be whittled down to 26 before the tournament.

Goalkeepers: Andries Noppert, Jasper Cillessen, Mark Flekken, Remko Pasveer, Justin Bijlow

Defenders: Devyne Rensch, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Sven Botman, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Tyrell Malacia, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Mitchel Bakker, Jeremie Frimpong, Micky van de Ven, Pascal Struijk

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Kenneth Taylor, Steven Berghuis, Jordy Clasie, Ryan Gravenberch, Guus Til, Xavi Simons

Forwards: Luuk de Jong, Arnaut Danjuma, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst, Cody Gakpo, Vincent Janssen

This year the World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18.

Who are likely to be their key players?

Liverpool star Van Dijk continues to marshal the defence as team captain. The 31-year-old’s pace, power and aerial dominance make him one of the most formidable centre-backs in the world and the same goes for his partner, 21-year-old Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich who left Serie A's Juventus for £70 million in August..

Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad list fixtures list team news odds - KOEN VAN WEEL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The Barcelona pair of Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay had both being linked with moves away from Camp Nou all summer long but ended up staying and will be key figures. De Jong’s passing, dribbling and versatility make him a vital asset while Depay, reunited with Van Gaal after an unhappy spell at Old Trafford together, is indisputably their greatest goalscoring threat.

Who, where and when do Netherlands play?

Netherlands are in Group A, along with hosts Qatar, and will open the tournament when they take on Senegal.

Group Stage fixtures

What is Netherlands’ World Cup record?

Rivalled only by Croatia for punching well above the weight of their size, Netherlands are a contender for the best national side never to have won a World Cup.

Three times they have finished runners-up, twice during the 1970s (1974 and 1978) during the Rinus Michels/Johan Cruyff-inspired ‘Total Football’ era, and again in 2010 when they lost 1-0 to Spain in one of the filthiest football matches of modern times.

Despite missing out on the 2018 tournament, their recent record is impressive: Van Gaal took them to third place in 2014 before decamping to Manchester United.

A relatively routine run through qualifying will have also bolstered their confidence and with a group that should be fairly easy to negotiate, the Oranje are definitely a team to look out for in Qatar.

What are the latest odds?

Netherlands are currently a best price of 14/1 to win the World Cup.

Other leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

Argentina 6/1

France 29/4

England 44/5

Spain 9/1

Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 10.