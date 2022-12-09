Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

James Ducker
Netherlands became the first team through to the World Cup quarter-finals with an entertaining 3-1 victory over the USA.

Memphis Depay finished off a superb move to open the scoring in the 10th minute and Daley Blind made it two at Khalifa International Stadium on the stroke of half-time.

The US threatened a comeback when Haji Wright pulled a goal back in the 76th minute but Denzel Dumfries ensured it was the Dutch that progressed to the last eight with their third five minutes later.

Louis van Gaal was critical of his Netherlands side despite their progression to the quarter-finals.

"I was very critical at half-time in my analysis that I share with my players," said the 71-year-old. "Although we were in the lead 2-0, I think they were fantastic goals with beauty and team spirit.

"However, in the first half we were dispossessed so much and it was not necessary. That's simply not acceptable at a World Cup. If you play top-notch countries, you simply can't make those mistakes.

"In the second half they did a much better job I think even though we scored fewer goals. Nonetheless we were all very, very pleased and it gives us incredible confidence.

"I think we have big chances here. We still have three matches to go. I've been talking about this for a year that we can become world champions."

What are they saying?

Winger Denzel Dumfries said recent criticism had helped fire him up for a match-winning performance in the Netherlands' World Cup last 16 victory over the United States on Saturday.

The Inter Milan player produced a virtuoso display as he set up first-half goals for Memphis Depay and Daley Blind and then scored himself late on to kill off an American fightback.

Despite qualifying for the knockout stage by comfortably winning Group A, Louis van Gaal's side had not exactly set the tournament on fire with their forward line under the spotlight.

"The aim of the match was to win and I'm happy I was able to help the team," said Dumfries, whose parents named him after American actor Denzel Washington.

"I was pleased for Daley [Blind] too. If I'm honest we've had some criticism recently. And I think it's a good boost for both of us that we were important tonight for the group."

Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek and Newcastle United defender Sven Botman were left out of the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.

Midfielder Van de Beek, who has not played for his country since March last year, lost out to the uncapped Xavi Simons, who has impressed for PSV this season. Botman is yet to be capped at senior level, but has been in good form for Newcastle.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City's Nathan Ake are in the squad alongside Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia. Burnley's Wout Weghorst, who is on loan at Besiktas, made the cut, as does Bayern Munich's Mathijs de Ligt and Barcelona's De Jong.

There are plenty of ex-Premier League players in the squad, with Barcelona's Memphis Depay, former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn, one-time Newcastle loanee Luuk de Jong and ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon selected.

PSV starlet Cody Gakpo, who has reportedly drawn interest from a host of top European clubs, is also in the squad.

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer, Andries Noppert

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Daley Blind, Jurriën Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Mathijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Cody Gakpo, Marten de Roon, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons

Forwards: Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst

Who are the key players?

Liverpool star Van Dijk continues to marshal the defence as team captain. The 31-year-old’s pace, power and aerial dominance make him one of the most formidable centre-backs in the world and the same goes for his partner, 21-year-old De Ligt of Bayern Munich who left Serie A's Juventus for £70 million in August.

The Barcelona pair of De Jong and Depay had both being linked with moves away from Camp Nou all summer long but ended up staying and will be key figures.

De Jong’s passing, dribbling and versatility make him a vital asset while Depay, reunited with Van Gaal after an unhappy spell at Old Trafford together, is indisputably their greatest goalscoring threat.

Who, where and when do Netherlands play?

After beating the USA, Netherlands will play Argentina who came out on top against Australia in the other game on Saturday. The quarter-final will be played on December 9 at 3pm.

Group Stage fixtures

What is Netherlands’ World Cup record?

Rivalled only by Croatia for punching well above the weight of their size, Netherlands are a contender for the best national side never to have won a World Cup.

Three times they have finished runners-up, twice during the 1970s (1974 and 1978) during the Rinus Michels/Johan Cruyff-inspired ‘Total Football’ era, and again in 2010 when they lost 1-0 to Spain in one of the filthiest football matches of modern times.

Despite missing out on the 2018 tournament, their recent record is impressive: Van Gaal took them to third place in 2014 before decamping to Manchester United.

A relatively routine run through qualifying will have also bolstered their confidence and with a group that should be fairly easy to negotiate, the Oranje are definitely a team to look out for in Qatar.

