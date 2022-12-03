Netherlands vs USA: World Cup 2022 prediction, team news, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

Netherlands and the USA contest the first World Cup last-16 clash later today.

Both teams have, at times, looked rather unconvincing in Qatar but safely made it through to the knockouts and neither have tasted defeat so far at this tournament.

Having missed out four years ago, the Dutch are looking to make at least the semi-finals for their third trip to the World Cup in a row.

The USA also sat out the World Cup in Russia but have fallen at this stage in their last two appearances.

A potential meeting with Argentina awaits the victor in Doha.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Netherlands vs USA is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday December 3, 2022.

The match will take place at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where to watch Netherlands vs USA

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Netherlands vs USA team news

The Dutch midfield is still not settled after Louis van Gaal made yet more changes to his setup alongside Frenkie de Jong for the Qatar win.

Marten de Roon and Davy Klaassen have Teun Koopmeiners and Steven Berghuis for competition, while Cody Gakpo could be moved in behind the strikers to allow room for another attacker.

Memphis Depay played 66 minutes on his first start for a number of months against Qatar and should feature again.

Christian Pulisic should be fit for the game after his injury scare, although Josh Sargent faces a late fitness test.

Gio Reyna’s lack of gametime looks set to continue as Gregg Berhalter ponders how to boost his firepower with his strikers largely misfiring at the World Cup.

Netherlands vs USA prediction

It is not difficult to imagine these two teams cancelling each other out, the US buoyed by an unbeaten start and the Dutch more talented but yet to fully click in Qatar.

Story continues

A 0-0 draw, USA to win on penalties.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

A stunning late comeback secured the States a 4-3 win in Amsterdam at their last meeting, over seven years ago.

Netherlands wins: 4

Draws: 0

USA wins: 1

Netherlands vs USA match odds

Netherlands: 9/10

Draw: 11/5

USA: 7/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).