Netherlands vs USA: World Cup 2022 prediction, team news, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

Marc Mayo
·2 min read
Netherlands vs USA: World Cup 2022 prediction, team news, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

Netherlands and the USA contest the first World Cup last-16 clash later today.

Both teams have, at times, looked rather unconvincing in Qatar but safely made it through to the knockouts and neither have tasted defeat so far at this tournament.

Having missed out four years ago, the Dutch are looking to make at least the semi-finals for their third trip to the World Cup in a row.

The USA also sat out the World Cup in Russia but have fallen at this stage in their last two appearances.

A potential meeting with Argentina awaits the victor in Doha.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Netherlands vs USA is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday December 3, 2022.

The match will take place at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where to watch Netherlands vs USA

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Fans

England and Wales fans (Jeremy Selwyn)
England and Wales fans (Jeremy Selwyn)
Ghana (AFP via Getty Images)
Ghana (AFP via Getty Images)
Japan (Getty Images)
Japan (Getty Images)
England (PA)
England (PA)
Brazil (AFP via Getty Images)
Brazil (AFP via Getty Images)
France (PA)
France (PA)
Wales (Getty Images)
Wales (Getty Images)
South Korea’ (AFP via Getty Images)
South Korea’ (AFP via Getty Images)
USA (Getty Images)
USA (Getty Images)
Cameroon (AFP via Getty Images)
Cameroon (AFP via Getty Images)
Costa Rica (AFP via Getty Images)
Costa Rica (AFP via Getty Images)

Netherlands vs USA team news

The Dutch midfield is still not settled after Louis van Gaal made yet more changes to his setup alongside Frenkie de Jong for the Qatar win.

Marten de Roon and Davy Klaassen have Teun Koopmeiners and Steven Berghuis for competition, while Cody Gakpo could be moved in behind the strikers to allow room for another attacker.

Memphis Depay played 66 minutes on his first start for a number of months against Qatar and should feature again.

Christian Pulisic should be fit for the game after his injury scare, although Josh Sargent faces a late fitness test.

Gio Reyna’s lack of gametime looks set to continue as Gregg Berhalter ponders how to boost his firepower with his strikers largely misfiring at the World Cup.

Netherlands vs USA prediction

It is not difficult to imagine these two teams cancelling each other out, the US buoyed by an unbeaten start and the Dutch more talented but yet to fully click in Qatar.

A 0-0 draw, USA to win on penalties.

England vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar | Group B Match | 25th November 2022

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States: (REUTERS)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

A stunning late comeback secured the States a 4-3 win in Amsterdam at their last meeting, over seven years ago.

Netherlands wins: 4

Draws: 0

USA wins: 1

Netherlands vs USA match odds

Netherlands: 9/10

Draw: 11/5

USA: 7/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Latest Stories

  • What time is USA vs Netherlands? World Cup 2022 last-16 kick-off time, location and how to watch

    Gregg Berhalter's USA are through to the last 16 at the World Cup having narrowly secured second place in Group B following a 1-1 draw with Wales, a 0-0 draw against England and a 1-0 win over Iran.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Gymnastics Canada extends suspension of Ontario coach Scott McFarlane

    Gymnastics Canada has extended the suspension of coach Scott McFarlane pending an internal review of allegations after the coach was acquitted of all sexual assault-related charges in an Ontario courtroom. McFarlane, 33, was charged in January 2018 over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a 15-year-old female gymnast whom he coached at Manjak's gym in Mississauga, Ont. The acquittal was announced Nov. 21 in Brampton, Ont. All evidence in the trial is protected under a publication ban. McF

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Two-time Olympic trampoline champion Rosie MacLennan retires from competition

    TORONTO — Two-time Olympic gold medallist Rosie MacLennan announced her retirement from competition on Friday while still working to make gymnastics and all sports safer in Canada. The 34-year-old represented Canada at four Summer Games, winning in trampoline twice. She made history at the Rio Games when she became the first trampolinist to ever win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. MacLennan has most recently served as the chair of the Canadian Olympic Committee's athletes commission. "It's tim

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd