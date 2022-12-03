Netherlands vs USA, World Cup 2022 live: score and latest updates - AFP

03:07 PM

5mins: Netherlands 0 USA 0

Netherlands have not got going yet. USA looking sharper and brighter in the early stages. They will want a goal to show for it though.

03:04 PM

3mins: Netherlands 0 USA 0

That was a big chance for the USA. Blind was playing Pulisic onside but wasn't able to lift his shot over Noppert.

03:03 PM

2mins: Netherlands 0 USA 0

USA dominating the ball in the early stages and Pulisic forces the first save of the match from Noppert.

03:00 PM

Kick off

After a countdown, Depay gets the match under way.

02:57 PM

Here come the teams

And it's time for the national anthems...

02:53 PM

Preparations done, nearly go time...

02:49 PM

Sam Dean at the Khalifa International Stadium

Big day for young Jesus Ferreira, who leads the line for the United States despite not playing a single minute of the group stage. The last US player to start a knockout match after not appearing in the groups was... Gregg Berhalter, the current US coach.

02:41 PM

Can the USA stop Holland's dangerman?

02:34 PM

02:30 PM

02:26 PM

Has the country that gave us Total Football become a Total Turnoff?

Our expert James Ducker explores the emotions in the Netherlands ahead of the match:

'In typical Louis style, Van Gaal had told his critics to go home if they were so “terribly bored” by the football and took exception to claims that watching his side was akin to “grinding teeth” and that a nation was getting restless back home, despite their progress as Group A winners'

02:16 PM

Team news explained

The Netherlands stick with the same starting line-up that beat Qatar in their last group game on Tuesday.

It means Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay lead the attack with Maarten de Roon in midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong.

For the USA, Christian Pulisic is fit to start after suffering a pelvic injury in the win over Iran. Josh Sargent, misses out due to a right ankle injury and is replaced by Jesus Ferreira while Walker Zimmerman replaces Cameron Carter-Vickers in the defence.

02:07 PM

Sorry POTUS, it's called football

01:56 PM

Team news

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.

USA: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira

01:48 PM

Knockout stage begins

Hello and welcome to coverage of the first last-16 match at the World Cup as the Netherlands take on the USA.

It promises to be an intriguing showdown at the 45,000-seater Khalifa International Stadium with both sides aiming to reach the quarter-finals.

Netherlands progressed to the knockout stages after finishing top of Group A while the USA finished second behind England in Group B.

The bookmakers have Louis van Gaal's side as the slight favourites but the Dutch coach was full of praise for today's opponents.

He said: "It's a process and perhaps the USA hadn't expected that from this squad, but if you watch them play, it's crystal clear they've had opportunities. I don't think it's a surprise to be quite frank.

"The USA has an excellent 'team'. I would say one of the best 'teams', fine-tuned. It's going to be a very tough match.

"But it's nothing we can't overcome. We also have a good team, that's my view. We'll have to wait and see in this match which of the two squads is the best.

"I'm not going to downplay the USA. On the contrary, they're an example of what a good team is supposed to be.

"There are also teams who have progressed who are not a good 'team', but who have excellent individual qualities."

United States coach Gregg Berhalter played for clubs in the Netherlands and expressed appreciation for the country's role in his football development.

"I learnt so much in Holland," Berhalter told reporters on Friday. "It's almost like, what concepts haven't I taken from Dutch football? It was a great experience being there.

"After every training session and every game, you have a debate with your players about it. People love to discuss soccer and you really learn a lot. And it was a great time for me.

"If I wasn't in Holland, I don't think I would have had that background that really helped shape my ideas."