Netherlands vs USA LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Netherlands vs USA – LIVE!

Louis van Gaal will lead the Netherlands into the knockout phases of the World Cup for the second time in his career today as the Oranje bid for a place in the final eight against the USA. Semi-finalists in 2014, van Gaal’s side might not always prove overly convincing, but do boast one of the most experienced managers in the game.

The USA, meanwhile, are one of the youngest teams in the tournament and have impressed. While eyes will surely be on their joint-hosting in 2026, they could make a real statement by beating one of Europe’s powerhouses in a knockout game. Having proven against England they are no easy touch, this would be another huge step.

Today’s meeting at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium is the first of the knockout games as the business end of the tournament gets underway. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Netherlands vs USA latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT, Khalifa International Stadium

TV channel and live stream: BBC

Netherlands team news: No fresh concerns

USA team news: Pulisic will be fit

Prediction: USA win on penalties

Netherlands - United States

New territory for the USA

13:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

For the first time in their history, the USA have qualified for the knockout rounds in three consecutive tournaments, albeit they did not qualify for Russia 2018.

Louis van Gaal could join elite company

13:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Netherlands coach could become only the third coach to remain unbeaten in his first 11 World Cup matches after Mário Zagallo (Brazil) and Luis Felipe Scolari (Brazil and Portugal).

Josh Sargent an injury doubt for USA

13:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

While there is good news on the injury front regarding Christian Pulisic, Norwich City forward Josh Sargent could miss out.

“With Josh we’re a little less so (hopeful), but we’ll see,” said coach Gregg Berhalter.

“At this stage of the tournament it’s go time. If you can push through it, you do. I’m sure he’ll have that mindset.”

Louis van Gaal shrugging off the critics

12:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Louis van Gaal insists criticism about his style of play will not have any impact on his team now they’re into the knockout rounds.

“In 2014 it was exactly the same, it was not different. It was very negative,” said Van Gaal.

“But, exact same thing now, same old, so I’m used to it and I think my players are also used to it.

“We’re going to calmly continue on the path that we’ve embarked on.”

Pulisic delivers hospital update after injury while scoring for USA

12:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Christian Pulisic was in good spirits after suffering a painful-looking injury as he scored the winning goal for the USA at the World Cup.

The United States defeated Iran 1-0 on Tuesday to book their place in the last-16 although Chelsea forward Pulisic was unable to celebrate the first-half strike.

Bundled into the net as he scored, the 24-year-old looked very worse for wear and was substituted.

USA boss Gregg Berhalter later revealed Pulisic had been taken to hospital, which is where the player himself provided an update on his injury.

Read the full story here!

Gakpo the standout in a Netherlands side short of masters

12:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Netherlands may have coasted into the last 16, but they have so far flown under the radar at this World Cup.

That is partly down to their style of play under manager Louis van Gaal, which has been labelled “boring” by the Dutch press and like “grinding teeth” by fans on social media.

“If you think it’s boring, why don’t you go home?” Van Gaal bristled at a reporter on Tuesday, after his side beat Qatar 2-0 to top Group A and book a last-16 tie with the United States tomorrow.

The Netherlands might be a functional side, but forward Cody Gakpo has been a shining light in some less-than-fluent displays.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

A stunning late comeback secured the States a 4-3 win in Amsterdam at their last meeting, over seven years ago.

Netherlands wins: 4

Draws: 0

USA wins: 1

Prediction: USA to win on penalties

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is not difficult to imagine these two teams cancelling each other out, the US buoyed by an unbeaten start and the Dutch more talented but yet to fully click in Qatar.

A 0-0 draw, USA to win on penalties.

USA team news: Christian Pulisic should be fit

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Christian Pulisic should be fit for the game after his injury scare, although Josh Sargent faces a late fitness test.

Gio Reyna’s lack of gametime looks set to continue as Gregg Berhalter ponders how to boost his firepower with his strikers largely misfiring at the World Cup.

Netherlands team news: Fully fit squad available

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Dutch midfield is still not settled after Louis van Gaal made yet more changes to his setup alongside Frenkie de Jong for the Qatar win.

Marten de Roon and Davy Klaassen have Teun Koopmeiners and Steven Berghuis for competition, while Cody Gakpo could be moved in behind the strikers to allow room for another attacker.

Memphis Depay played 66 minutes on his first start for a number of months against Qatar and should feature again.

Where to watch Netherlands vs USA

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

12:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the first World Cup 2022 round-of-16 clash, with Netherlands taking on the USA.

Kick-off inside the Khalifa International Stadium is at 3pm GMT.