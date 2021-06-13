Netherlands vs Ukraine predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture tonight

De Ligt and F. De Jong are set to feature on Sunday (Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Netherlands took a blow on Tuesday as it was confirmed Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of the Euros through injury.

Manager Frank de Boer, whose side have their first match against Ukraine on Sunday, has since confirmed he will not replace the star for the tournament.

He said: “It is always sad when boys have to drop out injured.

“To join the group at this stage is not exactly ideal. We are two weeks on the road, I don’t like that. I also have enough midfielders in my roster to absorb it.

“Of course there can always be a situation where you decide differently, but at the moment I prefer to leave the group as it is.”

Here is all you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 8pm on Sunday, June 13.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub with coverage starting at 7.10pm.

Team news

For the Netherlands, Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of the squad through injury and De Boer will not be naming a replacement.

Daley Blind’s fitness is also a worry but he is expected to feature against Ukraine.

While Ukraine have a full-strength squad.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind; F. De Jong, Klaassen, Wijnaldum; Berghuis, L. De Jong, Depay

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov

Odds

Netherlands - 6/10

Draw - 13/5

Ukraine - 11/2

Prediction

Netherlands are sure to come out with a win over Ukraine with the amount of stars they have in their squad. While it won’t be an easy match for the Dutch, a victory seems probable. Netherlands 2-0 Ukraine.

